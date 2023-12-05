Do you suddenly have time? Check out these five miniseries of the year on different television platforms so you have something to talk about these upcoming holidays. It shouldn’t take you more than a week of investing breaks.

The main platforms have used the miniseries format to tell a compact story in a few episodes and thus quickly engage viewers. Among the list we have made there are very common characteristics: The seasons have a maximum of 10 chapters, the duration per chapter barely exceeds an hour in the longest episodes and they are all from this year.

If you have a subscription to any of these platforms, you may be interested in giving these stories a chance.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

1

Dead Ringers (2023)

It is an American psychological thriller television miniseries developed by Alice Birch. It is based on David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name, itself adapted from the 1977 novel Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland.

Episodes: 6.

Duration per chapter: 1 hour.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Gender: Drama the psychological thriller.

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford , Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle y Michael Chernus.

2

The curse (2023)

A scripted comedy that changes the genre again and again. The story tells how a supposed curse disturbs the relationship of a newlywed couple when they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their troubled new HGTV show.

Episodes: 10

Duration per chapter: 1 hour.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Gender: Comedy

Cast: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder y Benny Safdie

3

Beef (2023)

Failed contractor Danny Cho and businesswoman Amy Lau become involved in a road rage incident. Their enmity consumes them as their lives and relationships become intertwined.

Episodes: 10

Duration per chapter: 30 minutes.

Platform: Netflix.

Gender: Tragicomedy

Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Joseph Lee

4

The Sixth Commandment (2023)

Police crime sparked by the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire. The extraordinary events that unfold in the following years around these deaths and their relationship with the religiosity of the region.

Episodes: 4.

Duration per chapter: 1 hour.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Gender: Crime and drama.

Cast: Conor MacNeill, Eanna Hardwicke and Adrian Rawlins.

5

PainKiller (2023)

Focused on the creation of the opioid crisis in the United States. With emphasis on the Purdue Pharma scandal, the maker of OxyContin.

Episodes: 6.

Duration per chapter: 1 hour.

Platform: Netflix.

Gender: Suspended.

Cast: Aduba, Matthew Broderick y Taylor Kitsch.

Themes

Read Also