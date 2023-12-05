loading…

Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia are the five Middle Eastern countries with the most military weapons. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are at least five Middle Eastern countries that have the most military weapons. Four of them are included in the top 20 countries with capable military forces according to Global Fire Power research.

In general, Middle Eastern countries are countries located around the southern and eastern coasts of the Mediterranean Sea. However, there is also an opinion that states that a number of countries in the North African region are also part of the Middle East.

Several Middle Eastern countries have been in the spotlight of international media because they are intensively developing military weapons due to ongoing conflicts. That includes Iran and Israel.

5 Middle Eastern Countries with the Most Military Weapons

1. Egypt

Egypt is one of the Middle Eastern countries that has the largest number of weapons with a stock of 4,664 tanks, 3,678 artillery pieces and 1,575 rocket launchers.

The Egyptian Air Force itself has around 245 combat aircraft and 92 attack helicopters. The Land of the Pyramids also has 11 aerial drones for reconnaissance.

2. Iran

The next position is occupied by Iran which has around 4,071 tanks, 2,630 artillery pieces and 1,085 rocket launchers. Meanwhile, the Air Force has a total of 196 combat aircraft, 9 aerial drones and 12 attack helicopters.

3. Turki

Türkiye has a total stockpile of 2,229 tanks, 3,200 artillery pieces and 516 rocket launchers. There are also 205 fighter planes, 22 aerial drones and 110 rocket launchers. From this number, it can be seen that in terms of Air Force, Turkey is superior to Iran.

4. Israel

Next there is Israel which has a total stock of 2,200 tanks, 850 artillery pieces and 300 rocket launchers. Their Air Force is equipped with 241 combat aircraft, 23 drones and 48 attack helicopters.

In terms of Air Force strength, Israel is superior to Iran. However, in the Army, the number of Iranian weapons is still far greater.

5. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia has an arsenal of 1,273 tanks, 665 artillery pieces and 186 rocket launchers. Its Air Force has 283 combat aircraft, 14 aerial drones and 34 attack helicopters.

(but)