The Christmas period is usually a time of celebrations, parties and, why not say it, also excesses. It is inevitable to avoid spending more than you should this time of year, due to family gatherings, gifts and all those traditions. But there are also ways to make the impact on your economy less severe, even in small details that are sometimes not paid attention to.

A good example of this is Christmas decorations. Christmas is synonymous with lights, trees and nativity scenes, but it is also possible to spend less money with them. Without having to give up adding a little Christmas color to your house. Here we leave you 5 simple tricks to save electricity at Christmas.

Save on Christmas by installing LED lights

Beautiful lighting is usually one of the most common ways to decorate balconies, homes or businesses at Christmas. But If you want to save, it is best to bet on luces LED low comsumptionwhich you can also take advantage of for years to come.

Opting for these lights, which are also available in different styles and colors, instead of traditional incandescent ones is one of the most effective ways to reduce energy consumption. LED lights use up to 80% less electricity and have a longer lifespan.

Use timers

Have you ever seen Christmas lights in the wee hours of the morning and thought they were a waste if hardly anyone sees them? The best solution to avoid this is timers, to This way you can ensure that the lighting works at the times when it makes the most sense for it to do so.

This way you will not only save energy and reduce the environmental impact, but you will not forget to disconnect them when you go to sleep, for example.

Bet on solar decorations

During the day, Christmas lights are meaningless most of the time. That’s why it’s reasonable choose lights and decorations solar that charge during the day and automatically light up at nighteliminating the need for external electricity.

In addition, they are a versatile option and easy to install in the garden, balconies or windows.

Traditional ornaments

Everything natural and related to nature is in fashion, so why not take advantage during Christmas to save electricity at this time of year?

Decorations made from natural materials, such as pine cones, branches and handmade ornaments, add a rustic and sustainable touch to your home without increasing electricity consumption. Plus, they are much more personal and welcoming.

Reuse and recycle

Christmas is one of the most consumerist times of the year, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. There are many ways to save, including on electricity and decorations.

Instead of buying new lights and decorations every year, reuse the ones you already have. Besides, consider donating or recycling decorations you no longer need. Reuse reduces the demand for new products and contributes to sustainability.

With these tips, you will help reduce the impact on your pocket, and you will also comply with environmental protection.