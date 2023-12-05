loading…

Refugee camps in Bangladesh accommodate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who were expelled from Myanmar. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – When forced to leave their homes to seek a safer location from the threat of armed conflict, what choices do people have? Refugees are accommodated in temporary settlements called refugee camps.

According to UN estimates, one-fifth of the world's refugees, namely around 6.6 million people, live in refugee camps. We cannot identify the exact number of camps in the world given the complexity of tracking refugees and their movements. However, assuming that an average refugee camp accommodates 11,500 people, there are at least 500 refugee camps in the world.

According to developmentaid, refugee camps are temporary facilities created to accommodate and help people who are forced to leave their homes because of the various types of violence they face. The camps are not intended to offer a long-term solution but provide food, water, medical care and other essential services to the community. According to UNHCR, the average refugee stays between 10 and 15 years in refugee camps but the duration can vary greatly depending on a number of variables, including the reason for displacement and the level of conflict in the region.

The latest data shows that currently 100 million people have left their homes in search of a safer place. This figure is 10.7 million higher than estimates at the end of 2021.

The following are the 5 largest refugee camps in the world according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

1. Um Rakuba in Sudan



Photo/Reuters

The camp is one of many set up in late 2020 with the help of UNHCR with the aim of addressing growing problems in Ethiopia's Tigray region, located nearly 300 km away.

As a result of violent conflict in the region, thousands of people were forced to flee and settle in the neighboring country, Sudan. When the conflict first started, around 60,000 people fled the country and now hundreds continue to enter Sudan every day. Currently, Sudan hosts more than 1.1 million refugees and the camp itself hosts more than 16,000 refugees.

About a third of all refugees are children and 25% are women. The Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief Worldwide and Save The Children International have been successful in providing safe and encouraging learning environments for children.

According to residents, the camp has been repaired and now has a well-functioning drainage system, solar-powered lighting, and speed bumps that have reduced the number of traffic accidents. Additionally, cleanup campaigns have improved the environment.

2. Za'atari in Jordan



Photo/Reuters

Located 10 km from Al-Mafraq, the camp was founded on 28 July 2012, and is now home to 80,000 people, symbolizing the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis. It all started with a group of 450 Syrians fleeing the conflict in their country.