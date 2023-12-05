Suara.com – Growing up as the son of a businessman who is now president means Kahiyang Ayu is not far from the spotlight. Kahiyang Ayu's appearance has also become a topic of conversation.

Judging from social media uploads, Kahiyang Ayu is considered a fashionable figure. The wife of Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution often completes her appearance with branded items.

One of the branded items that Kahiyang Ayu occasionally wears is shoes. President Joko Widodo's daughter is known to have several collections of branded shoes which can be seen in several Instagram posts.

What is Kahiyang Ayu's branded shoe collection? Check out Suara.com's summary below.

1. Valentino Mules 90 worth IDR 10.5 million

Kahiyang Ayu's first and cheapest collection in this discussion is the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Mules 90. Even though it is said to be the cheapest, this footwear is sold for IDR 10.5 million on the Liberty website.

2. Valentino Mules worth IDR 13 million

Kahiyang Ayu also has other collections from the Valentino brand. This time Kahiyang Ayu chose Valentino Garavani Rockstud Patent-Leather Mules for IDR 10.5 million.

3. Manolo Blahnik Ballerina Shoes worth IDR 17.1 million

Kahiyang Ayu wore the Manolo Blahnik collection to complete her look when wearing a kebaya. No joke, the Manolo Blahnik Satin Hangisi Crystal Embellished Ballerina Shoes are priced at IDR 17.1 million on the official website.

4. Manolo Blahnik Satin Mules Worth IDR 17.7 million

Kahiyang Ayu chose mules footwear again to complete her appearance. Now Kahiyang Ayu's mules of choice come from the Manolo Blahnik brand. According to the fashion_selebriti Instagram account, this mules is priced at IDR 17.7 million.

5. Manolo Blahnik Lurum Mules Rp21 million

Kahiyang Ayu seems to really like the Manolo Blahnik collection. Evidently, Kahiyang was again seen wearing the Spanish brand's collection when attending the Mel Ahyar Annual Show 2023. The price of the shoes was no less expensive than other collections, reaching IDR 21.7 million.