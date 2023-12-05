loading…

CANBERRA – There are five countries allied to Israel which have the largest military budgets in the world. One of them is the United States (US).

Since declaring independence in 1948, Israel has built relationships with other countries. Over time, they received a lot of support, making them strategic allies.

Not just any country, Israel's supporters also include ranks that have capable military strength. Not only does it have a large army, its military budget is also large.

So, who are Israel's allied countries with the largest military budgets? Compiled from Global Fire Power (GFP) data, the following are:

Israel's Allied Country with the Largest Military Budget

1. United States

The United States is Israel's main ally. Its existence makes other countries at least think again if they want to attack Tel Aviv.

Not only support through the political realm, the United States also routinely provides military assistance to Israel.

This is actually not surprising, considering its status as a country with the strongest military and an abundant budget.

According to Global Fire Power (GFP) data, the United States has a defense budget of USD761.6 billion. This figure makes it the largest among other countries that also received the GFP ranking.

When compared to the second position filled by China, the numbers are also quite different. Beijing itself has a defense budget of USD 230 billion.