Suara.com – Manchester United will play a life and death match when they face Bayern Munich on matchday 6 of Group A of the Champions League. The following are interesting facts ahead of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich duel at Old Trafford, Wednesday (13/12) early morning WIB.

Manchester United is faced with a difficult situation to escape the eye of the needle and advance to the last 16 of the Champions League this season. The position of the club nicknamed the Red Devils is on the brink.

MU, which is currently still wallowing at the bottom of Group A with 4 points from five matches, must beat Bayern to qualify for the knockout phase.

Bayern Munich players celebrate Leroy Sane’s goal (center) against Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, Germany on September 20, 2023. Tobias Schwarz / AFP

But the Red Devils have no power over their own destiny. They also depend on the results of other matches to qualify for the last 16 because only the top two teams from each group qualify

Erik Ten Hag’s squad will only qualify if, and only if, they beat Bayern and the other Group A match played at the same time, FC Copenhagen vs Galatasaray, ends in a draw.

If there is a winner in the match between hosts Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Denmark, Manchester United will still fail to qualify for the last 16 even if they win against Bayern Munich.

The following are interesting facts ahead of the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich duel in the Champions League:

1. Bayern Munich have won five and drawn five of their 12 UEFA Champions League matches against Manchester United (L2).

2. Thomas Tuchel is currently on a five-match unbeaten run against Manchester United (W2 D3).

3. Bayern Munich are unbeaten in a record 39 UEFA Champions League group matches (W34 D4).

4. Only Royal Antwerp (14) have conceded more goals in the Champions League this season than Manchester United (15).

5. Harry Kane scored four goals and two assists in the UEFA Champions League this season. The England international has scored ten goals and provided six assists in 20 games against Manchester United.