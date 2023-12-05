loading…

UNRWA, the largest aid agency for the Palestinian people, is not liked by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is an agency under the auspices of the United Nations that provides education, health and other social services to Palestinian refugees.

The agency operates in five regions, namely Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

UNRWA is unique because it is only responsible for one refugee group, namely Palestine. Meanwhile, responsibility for refugees throughout the world falls under the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Through UNRWA, Palestinian refugees in all areas where operations are based, can be guaranteed their protection and security.

This institution has recorded its history in handling Palestinian refugees victims of the conflict with Israel.

5 Interesting Facts about UNRWA

1. The establishment of UNRWA

UNRWA was officially founded in 1949 through a UN resolution with the initial task of providing direct assistance to 700,000 Palestinians who became refugees as a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

As time went by, the UN General Assembly continued to renew UNRWA’s mandate by instructing the agency to provide health services, housing and financial assistance to Palestinian refugees throughout Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

2. UNRWA Funding

More than 90 percent of UNRWA’s funding comes from voluntary contributions from UN member states.

According to University College London lecturer, Anne Irfan, UNRWA funding is solely to maintain regional stability.