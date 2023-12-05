loading…

Many events will occur in 2024. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The 16th century French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, is said to have predicted the assassination of JFK, the 9/11 terror attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Wion, more than 70% of his predictions have come true so far. So which of the climatic catastrophes (“The dry Earth will become drier, and there will be great floods”), the naval confrontation with China (“The Red Enemy will turn pale with fear. Make the Great Ocean afraid”), the kingdom of tumult (“ King of the Isles” will be “expelled by force” due to “constant attacks on himself and his second wife”) or the election of a new young pope (“By the death of a very old Pope. A Roman of old age will be elected”) will we see in 2024?

As for The Week's own crystal ball view, last year's predictions were a bit mixed. We were right that India would surpass China as the world's most populous country and 2023 would be a breakthrough year for artificial intelligence, but fears of a global recession and peace in Ukraine did not come true.

While the analysis may not be as good as Nostradamus's notes, that won't stop us from trying again. Here's what could make world headlines in 2024.

5 Important Events Predicted to Occur in 2024

1. Half the world's population cast their vote



Photo/Reuters

According to The Week, this year has been dubbed the year of the “big election”. By 2024, some 4.2 billion people – more than half the world's population – will be eligible to vote in more than 70 countries.

The biggest impact will be the US presidential election in November, when voters will likely be asked to give their assessment of Donald Trump, who, according to The Economist, has “a one in three chance of becoming president again”.

The outcome may depend on the outcome of several trials involving the former president that are due to conclude next year and could be determined by tens of thousands of voters in several states. But “the consequences will be global, affecting everything from climate policy to military support for Ukraine”, says The Economist.

It is true, “election fraud in Russia could mean Vladimir Putin's fate depends more on American voters than Russian voters,” and few people expect Russia's presidential election in March to result in anything other than a landslide victory for the Kremlin's current rulers.

Something similar also happened in the world's largest democracy, India, which held general elections between April and May. Despite growing displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government due to high inflation and unemployment, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still on track to “comfortably win a third term in next year's elections on the back of its personal popularity”, Reuters predicted.

Election observers will also be keeping an eye on Iran, which will hold elections in March to elect a new parliament. It will be the first vote since nationwide protests rocked the regime following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, but “many conservatives are determined to tighten their grip on power”, VoA said.