When Christmas arrives, it is common to find many typical movies set at this time of year. Most of the time, these deal with themes like joy, family values, and that sort of thing. Most of the time, but not always. Also There are other productions much more focused on horror, fantasy or even science fiction..

If you want to take advantage of these holidays to give free rein to your other film-loving tastes, here are some perfect proposals to enjoy a different Christmas. Take note, because they will surely catch your attention.

Krampus: Damn Christmas (2015)

Although it is based on a concept seen a thousand times, such as the loss of the Christmas spirit, this film directed by Michael Doughert gives a twist to the traditional approach to bet on a much darker story full of scary moments. Although there is also room for touches of black humor.

Its plot narrates the adventures of a family that, after losing the Christmas spirit, Unintentionally unleashes Krampus, an ancient demonic force that punishes those who have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Rare Exports: A Hooligan Christmas Story (2010)

This peculiar Finnish production is also a mix of horror, fantasy, fiction and comedy. The plot follows a group of excavators who discover something unusual under a mountain in the Arctic Circle.

They soon realize that they have found the true incarnation of Santa Claus, but he is not the cheerful, chubby character we all know. Although it was received irregularly by critics, Rare Exports swept the popular Sitges Festival at the time.

Black Christmas (1974)

In the 1970s, truly atypical films were also made, which approached horror from very atypical perspectives. On this occasion, director Bob Clark Not only did he give a very dark and bloody tone to Christmas, but he pioneered the later popular genre slasher.

The story follows a group of women in a sorority house over the Christmas holidays, as they are terrorized by disturbing phone calls and a serial killer hiding in the shadows.

Beware of Strangers (2016)

Although it is not an ambitious production, this Australian film gives an unexpected twist to the Christmas horror genre. The plot follows a babysitter who is surprised during a mugging on Christmas Eve.

The film has a certain suspense and, above all, it moves far away from Christmas conventions, but presents a much more disturbing story.

White Christmas (Black Mirror, 2014)

Although it is not a typical film, this special episode of Black Mirror has a cast and a technical bill superior to that of many feature films. As usual in the popular series, mixes elements of science fiction, dystopias and suspense, in this case with a Christmas background.

In a way, one could even speak of a modern vision of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas Carol, with three stories that intertwine with each other.

Proposals, all of them, really interesting to spend a different holiday, betting on films that, despite their attractions, have never been really popular with the general public.