Hamas has made Gaza a deadly labyrinth. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army's death toll in Gaza is almost twice as high as the ground offensive in 2014. It is a reflection of how far they have penetrated the enclave and the effectiveness of Hamas' use of guerrilla strategies.

Hamas is able to turn the streets of Gaza into a very deadly labyrinth for the Israeli military. As a result, the Zionist army was unable to move and had to accept a major defeat.

5 Hamas Strategies to Make Gaza Streets a Deadly Labyrinth for Israeli Troops

1. Using Drones



Photo/Reuters

Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used its vast stockpile of weapons, its knowledge of the terrain and its extensive network of tunnels to turn Gaza's streets into a deadly maze.

They have weapons ranging from drones equipped with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful double payloads.

Since Israel's ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry overran towns and refugee camps, according to official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crew.

That compares with 66 strikes in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited ground offensive over three weeks but the aim was not to eliminate Hamas.

“No one can compare the scope of this war to 2014, when most of our forces were operating no more than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaacov Amidror, a retired Israeli major general and former national security adviser who now works at the Institute for Jewish Affairs. American National Security (JINSA).

He said the army “has not found a good solution for the tunnels,” a network that has expanded rapidly in the past decade.

The Israeli attack came after a rampage by Hamas gunmen on October 7 that Israel said killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages – some of whom have now been released.

Since the war began, nearly 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, prompting international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel's staunch ally, the United States, for a change in strategy and more precise attacks.