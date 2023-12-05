For some time now it seems that nothing has been talked about other than artificial intelligence. Although this technology has gained popularity in recent months, especially with the arrival of ChatGPT or Gemini, the truth is that it cannot be said to be a new technology, far from it.

In fact, Some classic authors already warned of what was going to happen with artificial intelligence in great classic novels that were ahead of their time.. To what extent were they right? How were they able to foresee the world and current developments? Let's look at it in depth.

Yo, Robot (Isaac Asimov, 1950)

Talking about artificial intelligence and robots in literature is inevitably also talking about the great Isaac Asimov, and his series of stories about robotics I, Robot. These, although they were written more than half a century ago, They already reflected some of the risks that technology could have, especially when it became part of people's daily lives.

The new laws to regulate artificial intelligence carried out by the European Union, if one looks closely, have a lot to do with those already established in his fiction by the famous author of The Foundation. A film inspired by his work and starring Will Smith was released in 2004, but it was a very free adaptation, so to speak.

Neuromante (William Gibson, 1984)

Neuromancer is, without a doubt, one of the most important science fiction novels of all time. Without it, it would be difficult to imagine classics like MatrixGhost in the Shell o incluso Blade Runner. It is true that the film is based on another novel (which we will see later), but its cyberpunk aesthetic is clearly taken from William Gibson's book.

Not only was he able to foresee what the Internet or artificial intelligence would be like, but he also anticipated a globalized world, the rise of large corporations and widespread corruption. That is to say, he is possibly the inventor of the cyberpunk genre as such. There it is nothing.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (Philip K. Dick, 1968)

Now, the work that really inspired the cult film Blade Runner, although there are many differences between the book and Ridley Scott's film production. What both have in common, this is undeniable, is the appearance of androids (artificial intelligence) and the difficulty in distinguishing them from humans themselves.

The central theme of the novel, in fact, goes precisely through know how to distinguish the line that could distinguish a person from a robot. What exactly makes us human? A question that science fiction has never stopped thinking about, actually.

2001: A Space Odyssey (Arthur C. Clark, 1968)

Released at the same time as Kubrick's film, Arthur C. Clark's novel is almost as cryptic as its film version. It should be noted that neither (film or novel) is based on the other, but rather they were developed at the same time, thanks to the collaboration between the filmmaker and the writer.

In this case heArtificial intelligence falls on the figure of HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence system that coexists with humans in space. It is an important part of the film and the novel, although it does not monopolize the entire spotlight. It was even parodied, yes, in an episode of The Simpsons.

Metropolis (Thea von Harbou, 1925)

Many people have heard of the old film Metropolis, by filmmaker Fritz Lang, a science fiction classic that was ahead of its time. Well, this work also had its literary adaptation, created by author Thea von Harbou following the script she wrote for the film.

Although Metropolis is not specifically about artificial intelligence, it does have one of the most iconic androids in the history of cinema, and deals with current issues such as social inequality or class struggle.

The most curious thing about all these great classic novels, beyond the absolutely current topics they deal with, is that they continue to be dynamic and entertaining today. Will their predictions, even the most dire ones, come true now that artificial intelligence has become an important part of our lives?