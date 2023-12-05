If you want to delve in depth and with your homework done in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, here we leave you 5 tricks and tips that will be good for you to know to better enter roguelite mode.

The DLC of God of War Ragnarok It is now available. Kratos and Mimir venture into Valhalla to test themselves and find a few answers to multiple unknowns about the Spartan's turbulent past.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a roguelite and the truth is that some points have their merits, so here we are going to leave you with a few useful recommendations. We hope they help you in your first games.

5 God of War Ragnarok Valhalla tips and tricks that I wish I had known before starting the roguelite DLC

Identify the symbols on each chest and think carefully about what to choose

The rewards given by chests are random, but sometimes you will be able to choose between several chests. It is important to know the symbols that are engraved on them to be able to qualify for rewards that best fit your build. This also applies to doors. This way you will be prepared for the next challenge. You can check the legend in the menu.

Focus on one weapon and perfect its runic attacks

Normally, wanting to cover too much can make you falter in various aspects. So we recommend that you Focus on a single weapon and perfect it as much as possible.e with powerful runic attacks and passives that double their values.

Be very careful with the upper wing enemies in Valhalla

There are two levels in Valhalla and in the upper one (the coolest one) time challenges await you that have their charm, since they have New enemies that require greater coordination. Be very careful, because dying here is being left at the doorstep of something great.

Do not use the seals on chest keys

The vast majority of chests in the Shrines offer very tempting candy, but many of them only have cosmetic armor. To unlock them you will need stamps, but Our advice is that you use them in playable improvements. There will be time for rewards.

Use the “Courage” rage to gain extra life

If you want to play it safe you should equip the “Courage” type of rage that grants extra healing. This will allow you to not depend so much on the chests and the luck you have finding life orbs in the different rooms. Additionally, you can overcome challenges without using other rages.

In case you want to know more in depth God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, we leave you here our analysis of the free DLC that is a gift to fans and a great tribute to the most Spartan Kratos. Good luck in Valhalla!

