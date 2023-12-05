loading…

BEIJING – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) request to provide more information regarding the surge in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children in China has attracted global attention.

“Health authorities have not detected any unusual or new pathogens,” WHO said. Although doctors and public health researchers say there is no evidence that causes international concern.

But authorities in Taiwan this week advised the elderly, children and those with compromised immunity to avoid travel to China.

Here are the world’s 5 fears about the disease surge in the world’s second most populous country so far, and why experts say there’s no need to panic.

1. Winter Can Trigger an Increase in Respiratory Diseases



The rise in respiratory illnesses comes as China prepares for its first full winter since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.

The surge in the disease came into focus when WHO asked China for more information last week, citing a New Disease Monitoring Program (ProMED) report on a cluster of undiagnosed pneumonia in children.

Some social media users also posted photos of children receiving IV drips in hospitals, while media in cities such as Xian in the northwest posted videos of overcrowded hospitals, adding to concerns about potential strains on the healthcare system.

2. China is not transparent



The National Health Commission said at a press conference on November 13 that there was an increase in the incidence of respiratory illnesses without providing further details.

WHO China told Reuters in an email that “Chinese health authorities advise that the numbers they are currently monitoring are no greater than the most recent winter peak before the COVID-19 pandemic”.

3. Pathogens Attack Children

Data suggests this increase is related to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as well as the circulation of known pathogens such as mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects children and has been circulating since May.

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus have been circulating since October.

4. Respiratory Diseases are Increasing in Many Countries



