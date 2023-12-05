loading…

Hamas is very different from ISIS. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – This has been Israel’s mantra throughout the latest war in Gaza: Hamas is ISIS. In fact, the two entities are very different.

Since the bloody Hamas attack on October 7 that sparked the conflict, Israeli leaders and commanders have equated the Hamas group with the ISIS group in almost every public speech and statement. They point to the massacre of hundreds of civilians by Hamas and compare their mission to defeat Hamas to the US-led campaign to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

“Hamas is ISIS,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared after the attack. “And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas.”

But in many ways, these comparisons miss the mark by ignoring the origins and basis of support for Hamas in Palestinian society and by assuming that this deeply entrenched movement can be wiped out like wildfire.

Here are 5 Israeli mistakes in assessing Hamas as the same as ISIS.

1. Miscalculations against Hamas Led to Israel’s Defeat



Photo/Reuters

According to AP, this miscalculation may have led to unrealistic expectations of victory for Israel.

It also complicates efforts by the US and other international mediators to end the war, which has devastated Gaza, displaced more than three-quarters of its population and killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

2. ISIS does not dare attack Israel, Hamas is actually a fighting group

In a late October interview with a Lebanese TV station, Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, said the attack on October 7 was only “the first time” and promised similar attacks in the future aimed at wiping out Israel.

“We have to punish Israel and we will do this again and again,” he told the Lebanese channel LBC.

3. Hamas is purely a Palestinian people’s movement



Photo/Reuters

ISIS fighters mostly come from Iraq and Syria, but the group has also attracted thousands of members of the global jihadist movement from around the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and the former Soviet Union. These foreigners often do not speak the local language, are seen as outsiders, and are disliked by local people.

The group also claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks across Europe, including in Paris and Brussels.