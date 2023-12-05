loading…

Marsa Alam is a city on the Red Sea coast in southern Egypt. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – There are a number of famous cities on the coast of the Red Sea. One of them is called Hurghada.

Looking at its location, there are countries that share coastlines with the Red Sea. These include Egypt, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Apart from that, there are also cities on the coast of the Red Sea. Some of them are even quite famous, including as tourist destinations.

Famous Cities on the Red Sea Coast

1. Marsa Alam (Egypt)

Marsa Alam is a city in southern Egypt. Facing directly onto the Red Sea, it is located about 270 km south of Hurghada.

Quoting Egypt Time Travel, initially Marsa Alam was just a small fishing village. Over time, the area emerged as a popular tourist destination in Egypt.

The main attraction of Marsa Alam is its charming beaches. Visitors can enjoy stunning views of the vast expanse of clear sea water and white sand beaches.

Furthermore, there are many names of famous beaches in Marsa Alam. One of them is Abu Dabab which is famous for its diversity of marine fauna.

2. Hurghada (Egypt)

Hurghada is in southern Egypt, precisely on the coast of the Red Sea. This city is thought to have started developing rapidly since the 1980s after being supported by Egyptian and foreign investors.

Hurghada itself is very famous for its tourist potential. On various beaches, there are amazing views of coral reefs and the diversity of their fauna.