WASHINGTON – The US veto on Friday (8/12/2023) of a proposed UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has sparked talks and calls for action to use a rare UN resolution in an effort to stop Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

Egypt and Mauritania on Monday (11/12/2023) used Resolution 377A to call for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (12/12/2023). The resolution states that if the UNSC is unable to carry out its primary responsibility of maintaining global peace due to a lack of unanimity, then the UN General Assembly can take action.

However, the proposal must be met and the UNGA’s recommendations are not legally binding, meaning its proposals can be ignored without any consequences. Israel has ignored several binding UN resolutions in the past, mainly thanks to diplomatic support from Washington.

So, what is the resolution, what is its history, and could it be used to circumvent a US veto to stop the devastating war that has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians since October 7?

5 Facts about UN General Assembly Resolution 377A as an Effort to Realize a Ceasefire

1. Have a noble mission



Part A of Resolution 377A, also known as “Uniting for Peace”, aims to resolve the situation where the UN “fails in carrying out its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security” because Security Council members cannot’t see eye to eye.

It authorizes the General Assembly, first, to convene meetings through the Secretary General. The assembly was intended to make recommendations to members regarding collective action, including “the use of armed force when necessary”.

At least one member of the UN Security Council or a group of members of the General Assembly must support the adoption of the resolution for it to take effect.

2. Appeared because of the Korean War in 1950



The idea of ​​giving the Secretary-General additional powers to break the deadlock was adopted as a result of the Korean War in 1950, which saw North Korea invade its neighbor to the south after years of hostility between the two countries.

At that time, the former Soviet Union obstructed the Security Council’s determination to stop the war, so resolution 377A was passed on November 3, 1950.