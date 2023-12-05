loading…

Hamas tunnels are the main strength of Palestinian fighters. Photo.Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Army (IDF) claims to have discovered the largest Hamas tunnel in Gaza. However, Hamas has not provided an official statement regarding the discovery of the tunnel.

The disclosure of the largest Hamas tunnel by the IDF is a cunning psychological war strategy of the Zionist army amidst their failure to defeat the Palestinian fighters. It was pointed out that what the Israeli army said about the tunnel was also nothing new.

5 Facts about the Biggest Tunnel in Gaza According to the Israeli Army

1. 4 km long



Photo/Reuters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered the “largest Hamas tunnel” in Gaza, which stretches for four kilometers.

Chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari estimated the length of the tunnel to be 4 km. That's enough to reach the northern part of Gaza City, once the heart of Hamas rule and now a devastated fighting zone.

“It was the biggest tunnel we found in Gaza… intended to target the (Erez) crossing,” Hagari said, without specifying whether the tunnel was used by Hamas for the October 7 attack, reported by Reuters.

2. Has a depth of 50 meters



Photo/IDF

The IDF said the tunnel, which was secured “several weeks ago” but opened to the public on Sunday, is wide enough for large vehicles to pass, reaches a depth of up to 50 meters underground and is equipped with electrical, ventilation and communications systems.

The line does not cross Israel but ends 400 meters before the now-closed Erez Crossing on the northern Israel-Gazan border, according to the IDF. Erez was overrun during the October 7 attack.

3. Cars can pass



Photo/IDF

The tunnels are part of Hamas' “strategic infrastructure” and will be destroyed, according to the IDF. In a video shared by the IDF, the Israeli military claimed that the tunnel was created for the movement of Hamas troops and as a launching point for attacks.

Footage shared by the IDF and allegedly filmed by Hamas to show the construction of the tunnel shows a large vehicle driving into the tunnel and there are makeshift railway tracks inside. CNN could not independently verify the footage or the IDF's claims.

4. Built by Muhammad Sinwar



Photo/IDF