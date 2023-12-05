loading…

GAZA – The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, endorsed by a coalition of Palestinian civil society groups in 2005, has gained renewed global attention despite being banned on many campuses in the US and Canada and in at least 35 US states.

The movement seeks to challenge international support for what it calls Israeli apartheid and settler colonialism – where colonialists replace Indigenous communities – and upholds the principle that “Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity.”

Inspired by the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, the US civil rights movement, and India's anti-colonial struggle, BDS aims to make boycotts more effective by focusing on selected companies and products that have a direct role in Israel's policies towards Palestinians.

5 Facts about the BDS Movement That Can Paralyze the Israeli Economy and Its Supporters

1. Consists of 4 Categories



Their campaigns are divided into four categories:

Consumer boycott: Boycott brands found to be involved in violations against Palestinians.

Divestment: Pressure on governments and institutions to stop doing business with companies that enable Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.

Pressure: A call on society and institutions to pressure brands and services to end their complicity in abuses against Palestinians.

Organic boycott: Grassroots boycott of brands that openly support Israeli violence against Palestinians.

2. Rely on Grassroots Movements



Omar Bargouhti, one of the founders of BDS, said Israel for years has dedicated entire government ministries to fighting the BDS movement.