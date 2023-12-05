loading…

Bahrain, the only Arab country to join the US-led coalition against Yemen's Houthis. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – In an effort to counter attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the United States (US) formed a coalition of 10 countries, of which Bahrain is a member.

The countries joining the coalition are the US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. Bahrain is the only Arab country to join.

5 Facts about Bahrain, an Arab Country that Joined the US Coalition Against the Houthis

1. Strong supporter of the Yemeni government

Bahrain is one of the countries involved in the Yemeni conflict, which has been going on since 2014. Bahrain is also a country that fully supports Yemen's internationally recognized government—which the Houthis want to overthrow in a civil war.

Bahrain's support for Yemen has been going on since 2015. Yemeni officials have also appreciated this support.

2. Close to the United States

Bahrain also has close ties with the United States, which is a strategic ally and provider of military and security assistance. This relationship began in 1971, when Bahrain had just become an independent country.

Since then, Bahrain and the US have collaborated in various fields, such as trade, education, health and human rights. However, it is important to note that an important aspect of the relationship between Bahrain and the US is defense cooperation.

3. Protect the Red Sea

Bahrain may be concerned about the Houthis' threat to maritime security in the Red Sea, which is an important shipping lane for global trade and oil. The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for shipping oil and fuel.

Reporting from the Military page, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks, using drones and rockets against foreign-owned ships. Houthi attacks launched from Yemen target supply flows between Asia and the West, and pose a significant threat to the global economy.