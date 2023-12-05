loading…

The struggle and resistance of the people of Gaza is an inspiration for other nations in the world. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The resistance of the Palestinian people against the Israeli Zionist occupation has received attention from many people in the world. They are also an inspiration for the nations of the world.

What the Palestinian people are fighting for is resistance against the occupation of their homeland by Israel. They remained steadfast and strong when their homes were destroyed and their brothers became victims of Israeli bombing.

This is none other than because the Palestinians want independence and reclaim their land which was colonized by Israel.

5 Proofs of the Palestinian People’s Resistance against the Zionists of Israel Become the Inspiration of Nations in the World

1. Making Arabs Proud



Photo/Reuters

Azmi Bishara, Director of the Center for Arab Research and Policy Studies, said the performance of Palestinian resistance in Gaza – after more than two months of brutal Israeli attacks – was “enough to make Arabs proud”.

The most important aspect missing now, he said, is major protests across the Arab world, although these are important and could play a role in ending Israel’s offensive.

“There is a possibility that the war could turn into fighting that lasts months or longer and said that the latest US veto of the ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council shows Washington’s desire to continue the war,” Bishara said, reported by The New Arab.

2. Unity of Palestinian Factions



Photo/Reuters

In a new interview with Alaraby TV, Bishara said the resistance performance that caught Israel by surprise showed that Palestinian factions had prepared themselves thoroughly to face an Israeli invasion.

This is proven by the number of soldiers injured and killed, even if we use figures acknowledged by Israel. Although the official announcement said around 2,000 people were injured, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth put the number closer to 5,000.

For Bishara, the performance of the resistance “should make Arabs proud,” while also humiliating Palestinian opponents.