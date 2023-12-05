Bitcoin has been on the rise all year, time to shop again.

Anyone who checked the online news channels this morning undoubtedly saw it. Bitcoin has passed $40,000 again in value. The last time the world’s most famous cryptocurrency represented this value was May 2022. A month later, things looked very different.

Since the beginning of this year, the price has risen by more than 140 percent. Bitcoin has come a long way, the price was at its highest point in November 2021 with a value of $ 69,000. While last year a significant dip of $15,000 was achieved.

1 Bitcoin auto

Anyway, the price has passed 40k and so everyone at the coffee corner is suddenly talking about Bitcoin again. A good time to revisit our successful series: what can you buy for 1 Bitcoin? Convert 40k’s in dollars to euros. Then you are talking about 36,963 euros. We rounded it down and went to Marktplaats to see what kind of nice things you can buy for around 36,800 euros.

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

Driving up with a Porsche Cayenne is always good. Unless it is one of the first generation. Then you won’t impress anyone. We found this E-Hybrid for sale on Marktplaats for 36,800 euros. Don’t delude yourself, this variant does not drive like a really nice Porsche.

It is a heavy device with a six-cylinder petrol engine. 334 hp in such a large SUV is not an excess. But hey, the badge is nice and you have a lot of buttons in the interior to play with.

Audi S6 Avant

Always that RS6. Take a step back. Because for 36,750 euros you can score this Audi S6 Avant in a gigantic nice color. Let’s face it, when you look at this S6 you spontaneously forget that there is also an RS6?

With 450 hp you can still get away from the traffic light. This copy has run 180,000 km, but with a V8 we say: it has just been broken in.

Mercedes C-klasse Coupe

The coupe is an almost prehistoric body style if you look at the market. A shame, because it is the most beautiful shape. I will leave aside whether the Mercedes C-class Coupé is also the most beautiful coupe. But for 36,750 euros or just less than 1 BTC you can get this C400.

And that’s a nice performance! With a 333 hp six-cylinder, you can treat yourself to comfort in a beautiful sloop. A lot more unique than a C180 or C200 and a good engine that matches the carriage. Now another photography course for the advertiser.

BMW M5 (F10)

This car is already 11 years old, but the design of the F10 generation M5 is aging nicely. You often see them in black or gray, but this one is blue. I notice that blue is definitely a theme in this list.

561 pedaling horses from a 4.4-liter V8 are fired at the rear wheels. Quite a tricky thing to drive under slippery conditions. You have to dare to buy this used M5 for 36,500 euros. You have a BMW M5 F10 on your doorstep. And that for less than a Bitcoin. A year ago you couldn’t say that.

Volvo S90

I don’t think a Bitcoin owner will easily choose a Volvo S90. But it is cool. It’s thinking out of the box, just like with cryptocurrency actually. In that respect, this S90 actually fits in very well.

It’s a big deal, with the T8 hybrid drivetrain. That means 407 hp and you can drive fully electric if you plug it in properly. With the blue metallic color it is also not a gray mouse. Truly one in the category: something different!

