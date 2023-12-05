loading…

Christmas trees light up as a traditional Christmas market opens in Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, November 26, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/David W Cerny

CAIRO – In this world there are a number of countries that do not celebrate Christmas on December 25th. This can happen because there are a number of rules and religious differences in each country.

Christmas is a celebration to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. When this festival comes, many malls and streets are decorated with Christmas themed beads and don't forget Santa Claus.

However, unfortunately this celebration, which is held once a year, cannot be enjoyed by all countries. The countries that do not celebrate Christmas on December 25 are as follows.

Five Countries That Don't Celebrate Christmas On December 25

1. Mongolia

Mongolia is one of the countries that does not celebrate Christmas on December 25. Because based on the population, more than half of the population is Buddhist and Christians are a minority.

Apart from that, Mongolia also has a long history as a communist country that suppresses the practice of any religion.

However, there are several Christian communities in Mongolia who celebrate Christmas on different dates, depending on their beliefs.

2. Maldives

The main reason why Maldives does not celebrate Christmas on December 25 is because almost the entire population is Muslim.

Apart from that, as reported by Opendoorsusa, the Maldives also has a law that prohibits the practice of religions other than Islam in the country.

Therefore, there are no official or public Christmas celebrations in the Maldives, except in a few hotels or resorts that cater to foreign tourists.