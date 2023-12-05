loading…

COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had a lot of controversy. Photo/Reuters

DUBAI – Hundreds of world leaders and climate experts gathered at this year's UN climate conference to witness approval of a climate disaster “loss and damage fund.” They also brought to fruition a disputed agreement on the transition away from fossil fuels as countries faced a dire assessment of their carbon emissions at the controversial COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Countries attending the 2023 Climate Conference or COP28 are under pressure to adopt a new climate agreement amid controversy over the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber as president due to his position as a United Arab Emirates oil tycoon and his alleged questions about climate science. Countries were also found to be lagging behind in the first review of their progress in reducing emissions to control global warming.

Here are the key takeaways from the two-week UN climate summit held in Expo City, Dubai. 5 COP28 controversy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1. Disputed Treaty on Fossil Fuels



Photo/Reuters

Reported by Al Jazeera, one of the agreements proposed at the conference pushed for a one-day extension as participants struggled to agree on how quickly fossil fuel production should be stopped. The final Global Stocktake Agreement, which was adopted, marked the first COP text to openly call on countries to stop using fossil fuels.

However, this is only an incremental improvement on Monday's draft that sparked outrage because it did not include the term “phasing out” or “phasing out” of fossil fuels, for which more than 100 of the 200 countries present had expressed support.

“Phasing out” fossil fuels means completely stopping the burning of fossil fuels through goals such as achieving zero carbon emissions by a given year. “Phasing out” fossil fuels means gradually reducing the use of fossil fuels without setting a target number and deadline for achieving net zero emissions.

The final text achieved majority consensus among the 200 countries present to include language on “transitioning” away from fossil fuels, which are responsible for nearly 90 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the UN.

The agreement also calls for a “sustainable gradual reduction” in coal use. Targeting “relentless” coal use is contentious because it allows unfettered levels of coal burning as long as the carbon dioxide it produces is more frequently removed from the atmosphere and stored underground – which climate experts say is not enough to reduce the impact of emissions.

“The absence of an explicit ‘phase-out’ term in the draft is significant, as it is more measurable and definitive, thereby sending a strong message globally about a complete shift away from fossil fuels,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, told Al Jazeera. “The current terminology – ‘transitioning’ – is somewhat ambiguous and allows for varying interpretations.”

While implementation of the first deal on fossil fuels is a victory, experts also say the deal's details are flawed.

“The resolution is undermined by loopholes that offer many escape routes for the fossil fuel industry, relying on unproven and unsafe technologies,” Singh said in a public statement.