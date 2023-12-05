Suara.com – The Zodiac skin in Mobile Legends only appears every year, making it one of the rarest skins in the game. As the name suggests, the Zodiak Mobile Legends skins are based on the 12 constellations and all skins also have constellations embossed on their bodies, making them even more magical.

Among the Zodiac skins in Mobile Legends, here are the five coolest Zodiac skins:

1. Taurus

Because Taurus is symbolized by a bull, it is not surprising that this skin is owned by the Minotaur. Until now, players, especially Tank users, continue to hope to get this amazing Zodiac Minotaur skin.

This skin has cool animation and appearance. This skin also has a Minotaur feature which is synonymous with the sky and stars. Not only that, this skin also increases the Minotaur's shield when fighting.

Hero Irithel in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

2. Sagittarius

The next coolest Zodiac skin belongs to Irithel, who was appointed as Queen Sagittarius. Not without reason, because Irithel has an arrow weapon which symbolizes this zodiac sign.

This skin is also a rare skin because it is the first Zodiak skin to be released. When wearing it, Irithel stands out on the battlefield because it has a new display effect.

Hero Helcurt in Mobile Legends. (Moonton Games)

3. Scorpio

When Moonton announced that it would release the Zodiak skin, the majority of players already guessed which hero would have it. Of course, there is no other Mobile Legends hero who has a scorpion-like appearance besides Helcurt.

The thing that makes this skin look cool is because it increases Helcurt's physical damage. Not only that, the design and color of the galaxy that covers Helcurt's entire body also makes it attractive.

Lancelot Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

4. Pisces

Lancelot is the owner of the Pisces Zodiac skin. This skin makes Lancelot look more attractive because the appearance effect changes.

Not only that, this sky-themed armor is different from Lancelot's knight clothes in general. With this skin, Lancelot is the only couple who has the Zodiak skin with his girlfriend, Odette.

Karina and Selena Mobile Legends. (Moonton)

5. Gemini (Shadow)

When Moonton decided to release two Gemini Zodiac skins, players immediately knew that Selena and Karina would get them. Gemini Shadow itself is the Zodiac skin owned by Selena.

This is one of the coolest Zodiac skins because it makes Selena appear in elegant clothes, different from her original devil clothes. Not only that, this skin is also different because it is a twin of Gemini Halo.

When Selena wears it, the hero can also increase her magic damage.

That's the list of the coolest Zodiac skins in Mobile Legends.