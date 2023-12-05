loading…

The Israeli army uses various controversial weapons to kill Gaza residents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – An Israeli official acknowledged that his country's military had used inappropriate ammunition in an attack on the Maghazi refugee camp that killed at least 90 people earlier this week.

The official said that the Israeli military would investigate what happened. While little is known about the specific munitions used in Maghazi, this is not the first time the Israeli army has faced criticism for its alleged or confirmed use of controversial weapons in its war in Gaza.

Israel says its goal is to “completely eliminate” Hamas, which attacked southern Israel on October 7, but the reality on the ground is the extermination of generations of Palestinians and their entire neighborhoods. Israel's war has killed more than 21,300 Palestinians, including at least 8,200 children, in Gaza. Another 7,000 people are missing, possibly buried under the rubble of more than 313,000 homes collapsed in Israel's war.

Al Jazeera looks at some of the weapons that have been used in Israel's “indiscriminate” bombing of the Gaza Strip:

5 Controversial Weapons Used by Israel to Kill Palestinians Throughout 2023

1. Dumb bomb



Photo/Reuters

The term 'dumb bomb' refers to munitions that are not guided, but are free to fall and disintegrate wherever they land.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that nearly half of the Israeli munitions used in Gaza were “dumb bombs,” citing research conducted by the United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Between 40-45 percent of the munitions Israel dropped on Gaza were unguided, but these munitions were less accurate and had a greater risk of causing civilian casualties.

Marc Garlasco, a former UN war crimes investigator, called the US intelligence assessment “shocking”.

“The revelation (that) almost half of all the bombs Israel dropped on Gaza were untargeted dummy bombs completely undermines their claims of minimizing civilian losses,” Garlasco wrote on social media, reported by Al Jazeera.

Other reports say Israel regularly uses powerful bombs in the densely populated Gaza Strip, despite the increased risk of civilian casualties.