Yemen's Houthi group caused five controversies during the conflict, including claims that Saudi Arabia targeted Mecca with missiles in 2019. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There have been a number of controversial actions carried out by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group. One of them once targeted the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia with a missile.

The Houthis are a rebel group that controls the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. This group is currently in the international media because it is aggressively attacking commercial ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea as a defense against the Palestinian people in Gaza who are being bombarded by the Zionist military.

5 Controversial Actions of Yemen's Houthis

1. Sparking Conflict in the Red Sea

The Houthi group is aggressively attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. Not all of them, their targets are ships sailing to and from Israel.

The attack was carried out with drones and ballistic missiles. They launched attacks from the Yemeni coast.

The Houthi group's actions prompted the United States and a number of other countries to form a coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea. Confrontations have occurred between the Houthis and the US-led coalition in recent days.

2. Once aimed at Mecca with missiles

When in conflict with Saudi Arabia—the leader of the Arab Coalition which supports the Yemeni government—, the Houthi group once targeted the holy city of Mecca with a missile attack. That happened in 2019.

Quoting Reuters, at that time Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted two missiles over Makkah province which were fired by the Houthis. However, Hothi dismissed these claims.

The Houthis later said that Saudi Arabia deliberately made this claim to gain support for its brutal aggression in Yemen.