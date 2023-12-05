The theme of casinos is common in Hollywood and was present in several blockbusters, even with real rounds and players.

For those interested in the topic and want to know more about the most popular categories on screen, it is worth checking out a selected list of classic titles from various genres, breaking the idea that casino games are only for action and suspense.

Consult the works that present this theme:

1. Casino

Casino frame by Martin Scorsese

Casino is a crime film directed by Martin Scorsese in 1995. The script, by Nicholas Pileggi, features a stellar cast consisting of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Sharon Stone and James Woods.

The film tells the true story of Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, played by De Niro, who was the head of the organization in charge of running the Stardust, Fremont and Hacienda casinos in Las Vegas during the 1970s and 1980s.

The plot addresses themes such as luck, greed and power. It's worth noting that Casino was produced in a real time when Las Vegas still had ties to the mafia, including the Chicago Outfit and the Patriarca crime family.

The stages present various games that take place, such as roulette, poker and cards, showing, in a real way, what the rounds were like at that time, and inspiring later online casino games within this universe.

2. 21 Blackjack

The protagonists of 21 Blackjack

21 Blackjack is a movie that takes place in the universe of blackjack and card counting. The protagonist, Ben Campbell, played by Jim Sturgess, is a mathematics student intrigued by the idea of ​​beating the bank by using his mathematical skills and knowledge to gain an advantage in this game of pure luck.

The plot follows his journey as he tries to balance everyday life and find ways to play without being discovered.

Based on true stories about a group of MIT students who learn to count cards and gamble in Las Vegas casinos, the film portrays the life of an obsessive gambler and the only woman, played by Kate Bosworth, who can help him in the future. .

3. (Ocean’s Eleven, 2001)

Still from Oceans Eleven

Ocean's Eleven, released in 2001, is a classic about a sophisticated casino robbery. This is a remake of the 1960 classic starring Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The contemporary version was loosely inspired by the original Rat Pack, starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean, who assembles a group of con artists to execute a robbery scheme involving three casinos in Las Vegas.

Each member of the team is placed undercover in one of the casinos, posing as staff to bypass the security system. Therefore, we can see up close a series of games, especially blackjack, on the tables, and the themed roulettes, which take place in the background.

4. Final bet (Rounders, 1998)

Final Bet, produced in 1998, tells the story of a law student involved in poker games with his friends while attending Georgetown University. Mike McDermott, played by Matt Damon, participates in underground, high-stakes Texas Hold 'Em games to support himself and pay his way through Harvard Law School.

After losing all his money on a night rigged by an old friend, Mike looks for a financier to cover the significant debt he owes to his loan shark, Teddy KGB (John Malkovich).

The film features several poker scenes at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

5. (The Gambler, 1974)

the gambler

The Gambler is a 1974 classic drama written and directed by James Toback. Based on Dostoevsky's novel of the same name, the film portrays the uncontrolled fall of a young man into gambling addiction.

James Caan plays Rupert Pupkin, a former college professor turned gambler who sees his quiet life transformed when he meets the provocative Stephanie (Ann-Margret).

She leads him into a world of instant wealth, leading him to abandon the few good habits he had left in exchange for his gambling addiction.

The film features scenes at several casinos, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Sands Casino and the Stardust Hotel, with setting and even rounds in the background. At some moments, the actors seem to play cards.

Fernando Monzón

Advertising and engineer. Currently he runs the unconventional advertising agency 3lemon, he is involved in the production of several #DigitalFirst projects at the production company Milyuna Historias and at TFPCompany