Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi is predicted to win the presidential election easily. Photo/Reuters

CAIRO – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has returned to the polls in an attempt to extend his presidential term for a third term.

The face may be the same, but the situation is different because the Egyptian people will vote on December 10.

The economy is in decline, held back by support from foreign partners who fear Egypt’s decline will trigger regional destabilization not seen since 2011, including new migration flows to Europe and beyond.

Beyond Egypt’s borders, neighboring countries are locked in seemingly intractable conflicts, with a civil war raging in Sudan, and in Libya, rival governments are vying for support in Cairo.

In 2022, public debt in Egypt reached above 88 percent of the country’s GDP, more than double the regional average. Inflation has consistently been above 35 percent since June.

Across the country, as household finances shrink, large numbers of Egyptians are reportedly looking for second jobs while reducing household expenses, including smaller and cheaper meals. However, many analysts predict el-Sisi will win the upcoming elections.

The last elections in Egypt, in 2014 and 2018, with varying turnout, both resulted in 97 percent of the vote in favor of President el-Sisi. In a few days, Egypt will likely return to victory.

But in a country facing an economic crisis, and in an area plagued by many wars and divisions, el-Sisi’s third term will most likely not be any easier than the first two terms.

Here are 5 challenges for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi when winning a third term in office

1. Strengthen the Support Base in Government



Photo/Reuters

During his nine years in office, the president has strengthened his power.

According to Al Jazeera, in 2019, a constitutional referendum in Egypt resulted in the extension of the presidential term to six years. Ahead of the referendum result, internet monitoring organization NetBlocks said it had tracked 34,000 websites, including “tech startups, self-help websites (and) celebrity sites” that had been shut down.