Suara.com – Borneo FC’s consistent success at topping the BRI Liga 1 competition standings this season cannot be separated from its strong defense. It’s no coincidence, Borneo FC players are the ‘kings’ of tackles so far in Liga 1 2023/2024.

Until the completion of the 22nd week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, Borneo FC is firmly at the top of the standings with an eight-point advantage over their closest competitor, Bali United, who is in second place.

By scoring 34 goals so far from 22 matches, Borneo FC is still less productive than the teams below them such as Persib (42 goals) and Bali United (37 goals).

In fact, teams outside the big four such as Persik Kediri (36 goals) and Madura United (35 goals) are still more productive than Borneo FC.

However, when it comes to conceding goals, Borneo FC is much better than its rivals in League 1 this season.

If the other 17 teams in Liga 1 2023/2024 have conceded more than 20 goals, Pesut Etam — the nickname of Borneo FC — has only conceded 16 goals this season.

Interesting statistics, when it comes to tackling opposing players, it’s no coincidence that Borneo FC players are the kings.

It is wing defender Fajar Fathur Rahman, who has collected the most tackles so far in Liga 1 2023/2024.

With a total of 69 tackles until week 22, the Indonesian U-23 national team player deserves the status of a true ‘butcher’ in League 1 this season.

Fajar has always been the main choice in the right back sector for Borneo FC this season. The 21 year old player has always been a starter in the 22 matches played by the Pesut Etam team this season.

In second place behind Fajar in terms of tackling, there is Persik Kediri left back, Yusuf Meilana. He has made 67 tackles in League 1 this season.

Persik Kediri footballer, Yusuf Meilana (right). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Prasetia Fauzani)

Here are the five players with the most tackles in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024:

69 – Fajar Fathur Rahman (Borneo FC)

67 – Yusuf Meilana (Persik Kediri)

63- Alexis Messidoro (Persis Solo), Giovani Numberi (PSIS Semarang)

55- Wahyudi Hamisi (PSS Sleman)