Suara.com – Holidays to countries with winter are often the choice of a number of people to fill their end-of-year holidays. In a number of countries with four climates, the end of the year is usually also the time for snow to fall. It's not surprising that at that time it often becomes a momentum to go to locations that are very different from the Indonesian climate.

Apart from preparing a budget for your holiday, determining what outfit you will wear while there is also something you should prepare. Make sure to bring some clothes that are appropriate for use when in cold or even snowy areas.

But that doesn't mean you have to wear layers of clothes, you know. Just one thick jacket can also be used to ward off cold weather. If you're still confused about how to mix and match thick clothes to stay stylish, here are OOTD ideas that you can copy from celebrities.

1. Wear a Fuji-style fur coat

While on holiday to the highest peak in Europe, Fuji's stylish appearance managed to steal attention. Even though Fuji was dressed quite simply, he wore a black undershirt combined with black trousers and a furry tiger-print coat. You look even more stylish by wearing ankle boots.

2. Nikita Mirzani style knee-high boots

Nikita Mirzani looked elegant while traveling in Europe by wearing a highneck sweater which she combined with a furry khaki coat that reached below the knees. She covered her legs by wearing black leather boots.

3. Syahrini style thick puff jacket

For those who don't really like the cold but want to feel the sensation of snow, wearing a puff jacket like Syahrini did could be the right choice. She also looks harmonious with her husband Reino Barack who wears a furry coat. Syahrini looks elegant by adding accessories such as a hat, sunglasses and leather gloves.

4. Atu Ting Ting style jacket vest and cargo pants

If you don't want to wear a long coat, combining a sweater with a jacket and vest can also be a good outfit. For a more stylish appearance, wearing cargo pants like Ayu Ting Ting can also add a tall impression to the body.

5. Casual with Titi Kamal style sneakers

Sneakers always seem to be the right choice to accompany a holiday, especially if you are planning to walk around the destination city. This casual look with sneakers from Titi Kamal can also be copied by wearing a black inner layer combined with a khaki coat.