loading…

Christmas celebration in Damascus, Syria, 2022. Syria is one of five Arab countries that allows Christmas celebrations. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are at least five Arab countries that allow Christians to celebrate Natal. Some of them even made this moment a national holiday.

Christmas is an important celebration for Christians all over the world. Generally, the moment falls every December 25. Not only countries with a majority Christian population, Christmas celebrations are also enlivened by people in the Arab region.

Arab Countries That Celebrate Christmas

1. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia used to be an Islamic country that banned Christmas celebrations in public places by Christians in the kingdom. However, the rules softened over time.

One of the peak moments of change was seen when Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) became Crown Prince and now Prime Minister.

The son of King Salman has made the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia open to foreign cultures, including in the celebration of non-Muslim big days.

Quoting TRT World, Saudi Arabia once banned all non-Islamic celebrations in public places. However, MBS began to change this by bringing a more liberal understanding.

Even though it was not a direct order from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the changes brought by MBS are starting to appear in the country. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has begun to allow open Christmas celebrations for celebrating citizens.

One of the reasons for this policy change is an effort to increase religious tolerance and open up to the international world. Not only Christmas, Saudi Arabia has also adopted several other Western traditions, including Halloween.