The Houthis have many enemies among Arab countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There are a number of Arab countries that are known to be enemies of the Yemeni Houthis. One of them is Saudi Arabia.

Historically, the emergence of the Houthi rebels may have been limited to an internal problem in the Yemeni state. However, over time the scope of the conflict began to expand after the involvement of neighboring countries in the Arabian peninsula.

In response to this action, the Houthi group did not remain silent. They also made these countries their enemies.

Arab countries that are enemies of Yemen's Houthis

1. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia is one of the main enemies of the Houthi group. Throughout their history, they have been involved in various fierce battles that resulted in casualties on each side.

Quoting the Wilson Center website, Saudi Arabia once led a coalition of Arab countries that supported the Yemeni government in fighting the Houthi group. This is what makes the Houthis also include Saudi Arabia on their list of enemies.

One of the major battles between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis occurred in March 2015. At that time, a coalition of Arab countries launched air attacks on Houthi bases in Yemen.

In 2017, the Houthis also fired ballistic missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Fortunately, the attack was repelled by Saudi Arabia's air defense system.

2. Bahrain

Bahrain became the first Arab country to join the US coalition to fight the Houthis in the Red Sea. Looking back, they also took part in the Yemeni military intervention led by Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain supports the anti-Houthi Yemeni government. Not only that, Bahrain also has other interests in the Red Sea, so it decided to join the US coalition against the Houthis.

3. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is a member of the coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia to crush the Houthis. In its military intervention, this coalition argued that it wanted to restore the Yemeni government which was legally recognized internationally.

Quoting Al Jazeera, the Houthis also often fight with United Arab Emirates troops. They did not hesitate to launch attacks in the form of drones and missiles at strategic places in the United Arab Emirates.

Not only that, several times the Houthis have also hijacked UAE-flagged ships in the Red Sea. They claimed that the ship was carrying military weapons supplies, so they felt it was dangerous.

4. Jordan

Jordan also joined anti-Houthi operations in Yemen in 2015. According to the Jordan Times report, this action was important to maintain national security.