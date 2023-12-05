There are many reasons why giving a gift can be a more complicated task than it first seems, especially when Christmas comes around. Sometimes, it is difficult to find that special product or item that will really excite a loved one or a friend on these important dates.

Plus, you can always run the risk of forgetting someone, especially if you haven't had time to plan your Christmas shopping well in advance. Luckily, technology can also be of great help in these cases. Here we leave you 5 wish lists that will save your life at Christmas.

Wiset: Wish List

There are many occasions when wish lists become essential, for example at weddings or birthdays, but the same thing happens at Christmas too. Wish list apps have two advantages: It allows you to remember any gift (for yourself or for someone else), and they also give you the option to share it with your contactswhether these are family or friends.

This is precisely what Wiset offers. Among its advantages is also the ability to share products with other applications, and having a clear and simple interface, totally easy to master for anyone, regardless of age. It is available for Android.

Wishbob

Wishbob is also one of the best apps for making Christmas wish lists, and one of the most complete that can be found for both Android and iOS. Comparing it to some of the alternatives that currently exist, highlights the possibility of using it without having to register, and the fact that it is completely free.

Thanks to it, you will not encounter uncomfortable Christmas surprises, such as arriving at someone's house and discovering that there is a duplicate gift.

Bucket

If what you are looking for is an app to make wish lists without complicating your life at all, Bucket is perfect. Its design is quite clear, simple and has no additional decorations of any kind that complicate messing with it.. A perfect app for people who know what they want.

That is, create a wish list and share it with loved ones. Although it is created for weddings or birthdays, it can also be quite useful at Christmas, with so many gifts involved. Especially in houses with children. You can download it for Android.

A wish list, Wishupon

Wishupon is, today, the most successful wish list app. And the explanation is very simple, it looks nice, it is very detailed and it involves a perfect alternative to the inconvenience of sending links of stores and products to one another.

At Christmas, with Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men just around the corner, it doesn't hurt to have an app like this for Android and iOS.

Family Gift

If there is a really recommended email list making app for Christmas, it may be Family Gift. Are you one of those who ends up going crazy selecting gifts for these dates? Well, with this simple app you can change that without complicating your life at all.

This app has many customization options on Android and iOS, which allow them to adapt to you and your circumstances.

Of course, although these apps are very useful at Christmas, they can also be practical in many other cases. I'm sure that if you download them, you won't want to do without them.