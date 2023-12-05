Suara.com – The debate between the iOS and Android platforms is still ongoing. However, there are several advantages of iOS that make it superior to Android.

This makes iOS users continue to use iPhone and don't want to switch to Android. Here are five advantages of iOS that Android doesn't have:

1. iOS is faster and smoother

iOS users experience fewer glitches and lags than Android. Performance is one of the things that iOS usually does better than Android.

Apple's closed ecosystem allows for tighter integration, so the iPhone doesn't need super advanced specs to match high-end Android phones.

Because Apple controls production from start to finish, it can ensure resources are used more efficiently. Additionally, developers must follow a stricter process for releasing apps.

However, that doesn't mean that all iOS devices can outperform all Android devices. But in general, iOS devices are faster and smoother than most Android phones in a comparable price range.

2. iOS is very easy to use

Although Google and its partner manufacturers have made improvements in making Android more intuitive, the operating system can still be confusing. Moreover, the placement of applications that is not uniform between one Android cellphone manufacturer and another makes Android cellphones feel different from one another.

On the other hand, Apple users like the simplicity of the iOS operating system, so this can be said to be one of the advantages of iOS over Android.

There's not much available on iOS and that's part of the appeal. Many iPhone lovers don't want their phones to be customized.

With iOS, users get a home page with rows and columns of icons, which can be arranged as desired, but no app drawer to hide things.

3. Timely updates

Updating software is one of the things that iOS does better than Android. If an iOS device is eligible for the latest update, it will get it as soon as it rolls out.

The update process is not as smooth as Google's Android ecosystem. Google only provides direct updates for its own products, such as the Pixel Fold or Pixel 7 series.

Meanwhile, manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, Motorola, and others have to get updates from Google, work on them, optimize them for their own devices, and then ship them to users.

HP Android illustration (Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

4. Apple Ecosystem

Google has increased the integration of its services across devices in recent years. Regardless, Apple products such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac computers are tightly integrated with iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and other internal services.

While Google has competing services, the giant company has a learning curve and doesn't feel intuitively connected.

Some apps required to access core Google services are not pre-installed, forcing users to search for them in the Google Play Store.

That may not be a big deal for most tech-savvy users, but it can be a daunting task for some laypeople.

On the other hand, the Apple App Store has much better curation and oversight than the Google Play Store. Developers who want to display their applications in the App Store must go through a long and expensive series of checks and procedures.

Apple's App Store is generally cleaner, has fewer ads, and offers cool additional features.

5. Superior support

Apple leads the way in customer support. AppleCare may be expensive, but claiming for iOS devices is easy.

Speaking of Apple Stores, Apple retail locations have a distinctive look that many retailers try to emulate. Its open design attracts users as they walk through it.

Users don't have to call an operator, look up a customer service phone number, fill out an online form, send a fax, wait a long time just to talk to a robot, or wait weeks for a repair or replacement. Just visit the nearest Apple Store and enjoy convenient customer service.

These are some of the advantages that iOS has compared to Android.