Suara.com – Presidential candidate number three, Ganjar Pranowo, stated that he would maximize the remaining 45 days until the 2024 election. He said, TPN would work optimally systematically, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK).

This was conveyed by Ganjar at the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN consultation ahead of the 45th day of the 2024 election at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta on Saturday (30/12/2023).

“We will gaspol within 45 days. We will prepare a more structured, systematic and massive movement like the MK (Constitutional Court) decision, sir. But this is a good MK decision,” said Ganjar.

TPN volunteers were asked to maximize the remaining time to win Ganjar-Mahfud.

“Today we must focus together to achieve that victory. We don't have much time, so we can dedicate ourselves to a shared spirit to pursue the targets we want to achieve,” he said.

Ganjar, alluded to the results of a number of surveys which placed him and Mahfud not in first place out of the three candidate pairs. According to him, this was the same when he ran twice in the election for governor of Central Java.

“At that time the position was exactly like today's situation, Ganjar you will lose, your survey will drop. In my first period, because I was only supported by the PDI Perjuangan, we moved very massively, once again we moved very massively and we won,” said Ganjar .

“The second period with you, ladies and gentlemen, was rocked by survey stories. But we never stopped going to meet the people. It was the spiritual atmosphere that made us even more enthusiastic today,” he added.