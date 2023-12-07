Lamborghini has taken the time for this Revuelto Opera Unica.

The long-awaited successor to the Lamborghini Aventador was unveiled in March, but deliveries have yet to start. So we haven’t really been able to admire the Revuelto in many different colors yet. That is now possible, because Lamborghini presents a unique version of the Revuelto, which is particularly colorful.

It is a one-off performance that has been baptized Revuelto ‘Opera Unica’. In any case, it is not the name. The car will be presented during the Art Basel event in Miami and shows what is possible within the Ad Personam program.

The Revuelto Opera Unica looks as if it has been driven at high speed through a pile of paint cans, but in reality this paint is the result of a long process. The base is formed by a color transition from Viola Parsifae to Nero Helene, with orange and blue paint strokes on top.

The paint is all applied by hand. Apparently this was a time-consuming job, because according to Lamborghini the paintwork took a total of 435 hours. This also includes 76 hours of development and testing.

Lamborghini has certainly taken the time for this car, because 220 hours have been put into the interior. There are also a lot of colorful details to see here. If you look closely you will see the number 60 in the patterns, because Lamborghini is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

We will also mention the specifications of the Revuelto, if you don’t know them by heart yet. The naturally aspirated V12 is good for 813 hp and three electric motors lift the total power to 1,001 hp. Exactly as much as a Veyron. The sprint from 0-100 km/h also takes the same time: 2.5 seconds.

This Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is not called that for nothing: it is just one copy. But if you also want something special, you are of course very welcome at Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department.

This article 435 hours went into the paint of this Revuelto first appeared on Ruetir.