Templates for Canva





Let's start with 18 templates for Canva, the popular free online tool of design. They are specific templates to congratulate the new year, all in English. But as we have told you, you will be able to translate them to put them in Spanish, and put the texts you want in them while maintaining the design and animations.

Black and Gold Animated 2024: An animation in story format, in which there is some golden glitter at the top and in the center a circle where the congratulations appear. Below you can also put text. Link.

Black Gold Photographic Modern: This image is in FullHD wallpaper format. It is a dark background with a greeting in the central part, and all surrounded by gold stars. Link.

Brown Aesthetic Pastel Happy: Another image in wallpaper format. There is a large 2024 with some background images, and above them a congratulatory text with aesthetic calligraphy that you can adapt. Link.

Modern Creative Photo Collage: A greeting in which each of the numbers of 2024 has a photo in the background that you will be able to change to show your favorite moments. It also has congratulatory texts. Link.

Yellow and Green Simple 2024: If you prefer minimalism, this is a simple image with a flat green background and the greeting in yellow tones, with a large 2024 and gradient colors. Link.

Navy Modern Sparkle Happy: Another simple image, with an ivory white background and both some stars around it and the greeting and the year in the central part in dark navy blue. Link.

Blue and Yellow Illustrative: Another minimalist greeting, but more elegant. Combining blue and yellow colors, you have fireworks in the corners and a central greeting with a font that makes it look like it was handwritten. Link.

Black and Gold Modern Happy New Year 2024: An animated greeting in TikTok story format, which also works for other networks. You have a congratulation, but in the background there are fireworks that move. Link.

Illustration with Type: A greeting in a square format, with a blank greeting with a background showing the night in a city and fireworks in a minimalist style. Link.

Green and Cream Floral: A floral greeting design, with cream and green colors. The “Welcome” that you can change to “Happy” or something similar looks handwritten, and below the year you can add more text. Link.

Black Illustrative Happy New Year 2024 Poster: A greeting with an illustration in which you see the family celebrating Christmas or the new year, and at the top you see the text to congratulate the year. Link.

White and Blue Modern Elegant: A vertical greeting in blue, white and yellow colors. In the background you can see a city and fireworks. Everything is done with a simple but elegant and modern design. Link.

Black White Modern: Another animated template, with a background in which everything is fireworks taking up the entire screen. In the center you have the congratulations, which appears at the beginning. Link.

Black White Countdown New Year: This template is practically the same as the previous one. The difference is in the year, which is like a clock that goes from 2023 to 2024. Link.

Black and Gold Animated: A very, very elegant animated greeting. Fireworks and a congratulation appear with added text, but everything is quite minimalist and elegant, very simple but visual. Link.

Blue and Yellow Illustrative: Another lively congratulations. In this case it stands out because there are hands holding glasses and toasting at the bottom. In the center the congratulations, and in the background some fireworks. Link.

Brown and Cream Aesthetic: A static greeting, with a design of flowers and fireworks and the text next to the year in the center. It is minimalist, with cream and brown colors, and very aesthetic. Link.

Red Gold Modern Dragon 2024: And we end with a New Year greeting from the Chinese calendar, with a dragon congratulating the new lunar year. You have the dragon drawing, a text headline and then below more space for text. Link.

Templates for Microsoft Designer





Now, let's continue with 15 templates created for Microsoft Designer, which is the alternative to Canva for Microsoft Office. The designs are also in English, but you will be able to change their text to write what you want and make your greeting in Spanish. These templates have different size formats for each design.

New year, new beginnings: A greeting in pastel colors, celebrating new beginnings for the new year. Link.

Fresh and new: A greeting in which a photo appears in the center that you can change to whatever you want. Above there is a text, and below there is another for congratulations. Link.

Light years: A simple greeting, with a text congratulating the year and a wallpaper with sparks. Link.

Drop the ball: An image with a dark background with golden lights, and in the center is the New Year's Eve greeting with the text in English, which you can change to put it in Spanish. Link.

Out with the old: A very simple greeting, with a blue polygonal background, and in the center a square where you congratulate the new year. Link.

Baby new year: In this greeting you see a background of sunrise in the mountains, and in the center a text that means Honey, it's a new year. A different greeting to be able to put a different text, or even add the year with numbers if you want. Link.

A new start: Something simple, pastel colors in the background and a greeting in the center that you can customize to put the text you want. Link.

Celebrating Orthodox New Year: An Orthodox New Year greeting, but you can adapt it by changing the text. In the background there is a drawing of elegant and minimalist fireworks. Link.

New look: A design with the words Happy New Year, which means happy new year. Each letter has a trail of a different color, and that gives it a very visual appearance. Link.

Mountain new: A very nice congratulation, in which the protagonist is a photograph of snow-capped mountains with sunset colors. There is also a text to congratulate the year. Link.

Gold lang syne: A greeting in which two glasses appear toasting, and a golden text congratulating the year. All on a black background that highlights the golden colors much more. Link.

Glam it up: A simple greeting, with a text to congratulate the year and some large numbers. This is one of the Poas for Designer in which numbers appear. Link.

Winter is coming: A design prepared to congratulate the winter solstice, the pagan greeting from which many religious ones such as Christmas are inspired. It has a blue background, and gold stars and letters. Link.

Live and prosper: A greeting for the lunar new year, designed with Chinese lights so that it can be used for any year. It has an ivory background and both the drawing and the letters in red. Link.

Year of the Dragon: Another greeting for the lunar new year, in this case focused on the year of the dragon, with the drawing of one of these creatures. Link.

Templates for PowerPoint and Google Slides





And to finish, we continue with X templates for PowerPoint and Slides, the slide applications from Microsoft and Google. Each template has multiple slides, but you can use the cover as a congratulation that you can customize to your liking.

2023: Happy New Year!: The cover of this template is the best New Year's greeting I have found, although you will have to edit 2023 to 2024 at the very least. For the rest, reasons for celebration and space for text. Link.

Happy Orthodox New Year!: An Orthodox New Year greeting. However, the cover of this template has a very generic design, with a background of stars and long text, so it will be used to congratulate the Catholic New Year as well. Link.

New Year's Day: A template with a cover that shows a bottle of drink next to a glass, a gift and fireworks with a central text perfect for congratulations. Link.

New year, new possibilities: A template with a cover in which a photo takes center stage, and that you can adapt to give it a little more personal touch. Link.

New Year's Eve stickers: A template with many slides with New Year's Eve stickers, and in which the cover is also a perfect and very fun greeting, with a drawing and everything. Link.

Happy new year: This template has one of the best New Year's greetings on its cover. Decorated with a starry night background and Christmas balls, it is very beautiful and elegant. Link.

How they spend New Year's Eve in Spain: A template with a cover that congratulates the New Year of 2022, but that you can easily adapt. It has a drawing with a person celebrating and a clock at 12 midnight. Link.

Minitheme: New Year's Eve: A template with a celebratory cover, with balloons and gold decorations to celebrate New Year's Eve or the New Year. Link.

new Year's Eve party: A template with a cover in which fireworks appear in the background and the congratulatory text in the center. Elegant and minimalist. Link.

new Year's Eve party: A template with a cover in which fireworks appear in the background and the congratulatory text in the center. Elegant and minimalist. Link.