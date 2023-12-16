We bring you a collection of 43 templates to congratulate Christmas, with designs that you will be able to customize to your liking. These special dates are approaching, and if you want to have some detail by sending congratulatory messages, you will be able to do so with beautiful designs and your own personality, without having to create a greeting with artificial intelligence or anything more complicated.

We are going to divide the templates into three blocks, since we are going to direct them to three different applications. The first are templates for Canva, one of the most used and versatile free editing services. Then we will have templates for Microsoft programs, mainly a Designer that is Canva's competition, and we will finish with templates for Google Slides.

Templates for Canva





We are going to start with a series of templates that you will be able to customize in Canva, the popular online design tool. They are specific templates for Christmas, some in English and others in Spanish, but you can edit them all to adapt them to you.

family vertical card: A vertical card in poster format in which you can say happy holidays on behalf of a family or whoever you want. The template has the design of snowy colored houses with text in the center. Link.

Christmas ball photo card: A template with a light and starry background, and in the center there is a Christmas ball in which you will be able to put a photo. It also includes the Christmas greeting and the year, and a text at the bottom. Link.

Photo and text card: A card with light colors, but with Christmas stars in the background. It also has a frame to add a photo on one side, and on the other you have the greeting and a small text that you can edit. Link.

Happy Holidays card with text: A card with a black background and Christmas motifs on the sides. In the center there is a Happy Holidays, and below the greeting a small text. Link.

Christmas tree photo card: A card with a light background, in which there is a composition with four photos on which the silhouette of a Christmas tree is superimposed. Below you can read the congratulations. Link.

Abstract minimalist card: A very simple card, with only drawings of Christmas trees with a text in the center. In this text you read the congratulations, and below you can put some words on your part. Link.

Green classic card: A classic and simple card. In the center you can put a photo, like a baby, and below there is a text that says that this person wishes you a Merry Christmas. It has decorations above and below. Link.

Mistletoe photo family card: A card with a mistletoe background, and on it you see a blank space with a photo and text. It is designed to congratulate the whole family, but you can adapt it. Link.

Elegant Happy Holidays Card: A card with a red background and small stars on the sides. In the center there is a photograph and the congratulations. Link.

Polaroid Family Vertical Card: A vertical card with a background of Christmas lights, and on the front a design that imitates a Polaroid, with a photo and text below. Link.

Illustrated funny vertical card: A vertical card with a somewhat childish design. On a dark blue background with snowflakes there is a Santa Claus with a Christmas tree, and you have the written greeting to edit. Link.

Family photo vertical card: A photo in the center surrounded by mistletoe, and below you can put a text next to the congratulations. It is designed for families, but you can adapt it. Link.

Simple Merry Christmas Card: A simple card, having a white background and a large red Merry Christmas in the center, with mistletoe above and below. Link.

Gingerbread cookies vertical card: A postcard in which a couple of gingerbread men with decorations and a Christmas tree appear, as well as the greeting. Below there is a space to indicate who you are congratulating. Link.

Christmas family vertical card: Another postcard that looks for a Polaroid photo effect, being able to add a central photo and write something in the space below. Link.

Business message card: A card with a red background and Christmas motifs, with space to write the greeting and a small text, as well as being able to put a business logo underneath. Link.

Vertical card photo gift box: A card in which there is a composition of four photographs that form a drawing of a gift, so you can add different images. Link.

Templates for Microsoft Designer





Now, we are going to continue with a few templates designed for Microsoft Office. Here you will find designs para PowerPoint o Designerwhich is the alternative to Canva for the Microsoft 365 subscription. Here, there are some designs that have various size formats, and even if they are in English, you can edit them to put them in Spanish.

O Christmas tree: A very simple Designer template, with a drawing of a Christmas tree and greetings next to it. Link.

Ho-ly night: A template for Designer that is also very simple, but full screen. In it you will see gifts occupying the screen and a Ho Ho Ho. Link.

Oh, Christmas tree: Another minimalist Designer template. In it, pine tree tops or Christmas trees appear in polygonal format, and a congratulation on top. Link.

Present sense: A simple Designer template. In it, you simply see a gift next to the greeting. Remember that even if it appears in English you can edit it to put it in Spanish. Link.

Sparkle season: A Designer template with a blue background and white letters with a celebration in the center, and lots of Christmas decorations around it. Link.

Christmas party printables: A series of designs made to customize with PowerPoint and print. They are different types of Christmas cards and stickers. Link.

Sleigh all day: A Designer template with a Santa Claus and a greeting, with a casual design and a very simple background. Link.

All I want fir Christmas: Another minimalist design for Designer. In it, on a red background you can see the silhouette of the Christmas tree, and on it you have the greeting written. Link.

It’s tree-mendous: A fun design for Designer, in which you can see different colored Christmas trees, and above them a greeting made with a fun letter. Link.

Christmas is coming: A simple design for Designer, with a Christmas tree on which the greeting is. Below you have space to put three words. Link.

Ready to jingle: A template in which the letters MERRY appear separately, although you can change them to your liking. Link.

Nick of time: A template with a minimalist design in which you see a Santa Claus walking next to two trees with a gift. You also have a congratulations that you can edit. Link.

Feelin’ frosty: A greeting a little further from conventions, in which you simply see a snowman, and below the text of the greeting. Link.

Celebrate wreath joy: A design for Designer in which you have mistletoe drawing a circle, and inside you can put your greeting. It is a little more elaborate than others we have seen. Link.

All I want for Christmas: A design in which you have several winter items, from the Christmas tree to snow gloves or skis, and all of these items draw a tree. Below you have the text of the congratulations. Link.

Winter is coming: A slightly more pagan greeting, in which you are simply congratulating the winter solstice. It is in English, but like all the others on the list you can edit it to put it in Spanish. Link.

Google Slides Templates





And to finish, let's continue with some specific templates for Google Slides, which will also work for PowerPoint. Therefore, if you have any of these two tools you can download, edit and share them.

Winter Christmas: A template with a Christmas presentation, with several vignettes that you can edit separately for the one you prefer. It has mistletoe motifs, and is suitable for PowerPoint and Google Slides. Link.

elegant christmas: A template with a Christmas presentation, with several vignettes that you can edit separately for the one you prefer. It has motifs with a Christmas ball design on a white background with snow, and is suitable for PowerPoint and Google Slides. Link.

golden christmas: A template with a Christmas presentation, with several vignettes that you can edit separately for the one you prefer. It has motifs with a Christmas ball design on a dark starry background, mistletoe around and white letters in the center. Valid for PowerPoint and Google Slides. Link.

cozy christmas: A template with a Christmas presentation, with several vignettes that you can edit separately for the one you prefer. It has several designs, although the main one is red with Christmas balls and the greeting text. Valid for PowerPoint and Google Slides. Link.

Adorable Christmas Cards: A template with a Christmas presentation, with several Christmas cards that you can personalize and different motifs, all with beautiful drawings. Valid for PowerPoint and Google Slides. Link.

Christmas Toys Newsletter: A template with presentations related to toys and the letter to obtain them. But you can edit it and change the references to Newsletter in the main one to add a congratulation. Link.

Hello Christmas: A template with several designs, but with a main vignette that you can use for a congratulation. You have Christmas motifs around it and a space to write your greeting in the center. Link.

Special Christmas Mini Theme: A template in which there is a main vignette that you can give to create a nice greeting, with a drawing of Santa Claus and two reindeer that the little ones will like. Link.

Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve: For the most religious, a template that includes a main vignette that you can turn into a postcard to congratulate on Christmas Eve. Link.

Snowmen Mini Theme: A template with a main vignette that serves as a nice greeting, with a snowman in front of several Christmas trees. Link.

