On the contrary, it is certainly not a mystery why the first series of this legendary motorbike was a single-cylinder with less than 40 HP at the wheel and weighing just over 140 kg dry, while its successor, today, has two cylinders, 30 HP more and a weight of just under 200 kg. One could say that it has nothing to do with the progenitor. Yet it is the fruit of continuous evolution, we would dare say a nuance due to the fact that these on-off-road bikes, or dual sports, or road enduros, or on-off or whatever the hell we want to call them, have always been seen as half a glass full… or half empty. We are in the seventies and a trend of hybrid motorcycles, half road and half off-road, is timidly spreading in the United States. Yamaha is part of it, with the DT two-stroke family, whose flagship is the 400. Those who see the glass as half empty in these bikes – for whom it makes no sense to have a single bike that does both things, because it does bad – they are clearly superior to those of the other faction which, in road enduros, sees wonderful tools, which allow you to carry out very long journeys, in distant lands, tackling asphalt and dirt roads without problems. But then the 80s arrive, those in which the taste for adventure explodes all over the world. African trips become a trend and the Paris-Dakar a religion: everyone wants motorcycles that can be raced all the way, even if they maybe only use it in the city. Yamaha, which presented the four-stroke XT500 in ’76, suddenly saw sales of this skyrocket. The strange thing about the new trend, which almost all manufacturers have entered into, is that the first Yamaha XT, Honda XL, Suzuki DR, all 4-stroke, had small tanks, ten litres. But why, are you inspired by African raids and then you can’t do more than 200 km on a full tank? The gap was filled, as already mentioned, by the Honda XL500R Paris-Dakar (twenty litres) and the Yamaha XT600Z Ténéré (thirty litres). But Honda was a dead man walking: alongside it, in Paris, was its heir, the XL600R, with a more modern engine and smaller fuel tank. It was clear that the version with the big tank would come out, sooner or later. Poor 500.

The Yamaha, on the other hand, became a cult vehicle and still is today. And since the writer was already passionate at the time, he remembers well the people who arrived at the central Magenta bar in Milan with that motorbike. The moment of kick-starting to go home, in front of the crowd of jocks and hot menit was the maximum of hedonism that could be achieved in the 80s. Like all fashions, this too was destined to end and it did so quickly, because if you are a traveler who wants to cross the world on dirt roads the Ténéré is perfect, but if you want to be cool at the aperitif there comes a moment when the kick start, the high saddle, the tank wide between the thighs, the load transfers during braking and the knobby tires appear to you for what they really are: absolutely useless, in the center of Milan. And on asphalt in general. When this happens, manufacturers react by making motorcycles less uncomfortable and more practical. Thus, the second series of the XT-Z, presented in 1984, had electric starting in addition to the kick and seven liters less in the tank, to have the legs less spread apart, plus it weighed almost 18 kg more. Result: a lot less charm, even though the filter had been moved from under the saddle to behind the steering head. The history of the Ténéré is the same as the road enduros of the 80s: the more they were modified to make them comfortable, the less sexy they appeared in the eyes of the public. However, this happened gradually, not suddenly, so the Ténéré saga continued for several more years. In 1988 the third series was presented, equipped with fairing, double headlight, enlarged sides to imitate the rear tanks, rear disc brake, 17″ rear wheel, electric starter only and improvements to the engine and control unit, because the second series leaked oil and overheated. Weight: another 10 kg more. The fourth series, that of 1991, marked the definitive collapse of the appeal, because it seemed to distort the original concepts of simplicity, aesthetic personality and off-road behaviour. Water cooling, 5 valves, suspension with less travel, anonymous aesthetics, 20 liter tank and a verified dry weight of 194 kg… It wasn’t her anymore. In reality it was a great long-distance rider, very robust, capable of still doing well off-road: Belgarda prepared a kit to race the Dakar on it and Fabrizio Meoni, on his debut, finished 12th overall with that bike.