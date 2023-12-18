The numbers say a lot. In forty years of history the Prema team has won seventy titles, adding the drivers' championships to those reserved for the teams. This would be enough to certify the role of reference team that the Venetian team has managed to carve out for itself in the difficult world of preparatory categories, but there is more.

The numbers say a lot but not everything, and the proof came last Saturday in Venice at the event organized by the team to celebrate forty years of activity. When the time came to take the usual photo, as many as sixty pilots took to the stage. Generations of 'formers' who have merged with the very young eager to get on the track to chase their dreams.

René and Angelo Rosin's toast at Prema's 40th anniversary party

The evening opened with a spontaneous standing ovation when Angelo Rosin, founder and soul of the Prema project, took to the stage. In four decades he has gone through triumphal moments and difficult seasons, without ever giving in to the temptation to operate in a way other than that of absolute quality. In the end, Prema's story is the story of a family, as underlined by the many pilots who spoke. Ryan Briscoe arrived specially from the United States, Kamui Kobayashi from Japan, Robert Shwartzman from Dubai. They put aside every other commitment and for the desire to be there, like Esteban Ocon, Callum Ilott, Antonio Fuoco, Edoardo Mortara, and many others.

Esteban Ocon at Prema's 40th anniversary party

“Prema is a family”, everyone confirmed, from Jacques Villeneuve (“Here I learned practically everything”), to Ocon (“The Rosins left me the keys to the house when they left for other championships”) to Kobayashi, who recalled between the laughter of those present as the first week spent in Vicenza opened with a nocturnal ride on a scooter which ended in the police barracks (to identify a Japanese boy who was wandering in the night) after the providential arrival of Angelo Rosin who was woken up in the middle of the night by the police.

Kamui Kobayashi at Prema's 40th anniversary party

The event, beyond the very careful script, had a soul. A mix of stories, careers that blossomed towards absolute goals and others that were less sparkling but still significant. From the 'ex' with graying hair to the more recent ones, with the common denominator of having lived the Prema years as a special moment in one's career, in one's life. There are also many who have contributed to the history of the team without wearing a helmet and suit, Marco Matassa representing the Ferrari Driver Academy, Jerome D'Ambrosio for Mercedes, but also present and past technical partners, driver managers, engineers, Mario Isola, Laurent Mekies, Dino Chiesa, Luca Baldisserri and Massimo Rivola, now Aprila team principal but in the past FDA manager.

Jacques Villeneuve sees Antonio Tamburini again at Prema's 40th anniversary party: they were teammates in F3

Many former Formula 3 champions have worked hard to explain to their wives and companions that they once 'went strong', looking for images of their podiums in the set-up, those obtained with Prema. “We all have the photo in the living room – confirmed Peter Sundberg, now an established shipowner in Ibiza – some in the classic yellow suit of the early years, some in more recent liveries”.

An enthusiastic Kimi Antonelli at Prema's 40th anniversary party

However, those most struck by what was seen on the evening in Venice were those who are preparing to compete in the 2024 season for the Prema team, from Oliver Bearman to Kimi Antonelli, from Gabriele Mini to Dino Beganovic, Arvin Lindblad and finally to Rafael Camara, who arrived to Venice specifically from Brazil. For them it was an opportunity to experience first-hand the history of the team they race for and to receive pats of encouragement on the back from those who had tried before.

Robert Shwartzman at Prema's 40th anniversary party

A special atmosphere, in line with a special history. To get through four decades it took the determination of Angelo and Grazia Rosin, full-time spouses also on the track. A story that repeated itself twenty-five years later, with the entry into operations of the team of René and Angelina Rosin, who deserves credit for an international opening that allowed the team an important leap in quality. All, however, always in Prema style, that is, with that ability to know how to get the most out of their riders. Today at the Grisignano di Zocco headquarters there are 'juniors' from Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine, Red Bull and McLaren, confirming an all-round trust.

Doriane Pin at Prema's 40th anniversary party

Fabrizio Giovanardi and Roberto Colciago, two of the drivers who contributed to the team's first successes, said goodbye by saying “see you in ten years, come on, at the fiftieth anniversary!”. The eye is always on the future, on the next race, and it couldn't be otherwise when the challenges of four decades have been (brilliantly) overcome.

Angelo Rosin finally whispered that, who knows, maybe one day the team will also accept the Formula 1 challenge if a quality opportunity presents itself. The arrival of the French entrepreneur Deborah Mayer as majority shareholder allowed the team to enter the WEC, we'll see later.

At Prema's 40th anniversary celebration, there are so many relics of a history of victories

The certainty is that in ten years the list of colors who have won in the Prema suit will be even bigger and that there will be more trophies in the enormous showcase. The foundations are as solid as the guidelines that have allowed this team to become, after forty years, one of the greatest Italian excellences in the world of motorsport.

