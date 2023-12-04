MarvelSeries Marvel Films

What’s wrong with the MCU? How can the Marvel Universe be resurrected properly? Is there a future for the saga? Here are four ways to keep the flame alive.

There are 4 ways to resurrect the Marvel Universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), once glorious and at the pinnacle of cinematic entertainment, seems to have experienced a stumble in its path. The latest releases, with exceptions like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, have left a bittersweet taste among fans. And also among the critics. But even high-profile productions like The Marvels have foundered at the box office. Faced with this crossroads, how could the UCM resurface? What would be the keys to revitalizing this universe of superheroes?

1) Quality before quantity

One of the most obvious strategies to revive the Marvel Universe is adopt a more selective and quality-focused approach. Fewer projects, but with a thorough dedication to narrative, character development and cinematic excellence could reaffirm the quality that once defined the MCU. But this mainly affects Disney+. And the number of series they have released per year.

2) Strong independent narratives

The Marvel Universe has thrived when it has prioritized self-contained stories. This allows each film to be a complete experience on its own.. Instead of being obsessed with connections and continuations, the focus on individual, well-constructed stories could recapture the magic of the unique narratives that captivated audiences in the first place.

3) The importance of The Fantastic Four

The proper presentation of The Fantastic Four It could mean a turning point for the Marvel Universe. This iconic superhero family has the potential to revitalize the universe. And also to attract the attention of new and old fans. But the key is a solid adaptation. An adaptation that respects the essence of the comic and offers a modern and exciting story.

4) Prioritize mutants in the Marvel Universe

20th Century Fox

The incorporation and development of mutants in the Marvel Universe could be a crucial element for its rebirth. The arrival of the X-Men and their in-depth exploration would open up a new range of narrative possibilities and expand the scope of this cinematic universe. This will diversify your catalog of characters and offer new perspectives.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.