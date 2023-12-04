loading…

Javier Milei is the underdog candidate who won the elections in Argentina. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The year of the underdog: How 'outsiders' are screwing up elections around the world, especially in Latin America. From Argentina to Guatemala to Ecuador, voters rejected strong candidates in this year's presidential elections.

In some cases, when faced with major obstacles such as economic turmoil or corruption, voters turn to politicians they see as “messiahs.” This was stated by Romina Del Pla, a leftist member of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies.

“This is an expression of the magnitude of the crisis we have been experiencing in Argentina for many years,” Del Pla said of his country's recent elections.

He added that the thirst for “messiah” figures extends beyond Argentina, citing the success of populist groups such as Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

“We have seen that this phenomenon is international, Trump, Bolsonaro and others, are the ones who have managed to channel that great frustration,” Del Pla said.

Del Pla observed that, during this year's presidential election, there was a “split” among working-class voters who traditionally support major political parties. Many are instead drawn to Milei, who denounces the political establishment as corrupt.

While campaigning, he often referred to the ruling parties as “political castes,” implying a fixed power structure intended to keep outsiders like himself at bay.

But despite his appeal to the working class, Del Pla warned that Milei's economic measures would inevitably have the worst impact on the middle class and poor.

After taking office, Milei devalued Argentina's currency by more than 50 percent, a move that was expected to send inflation higher and weaken consumer purchasing power. He also unveiled a legislative package that seeks to overhaul some 300 laws through decrees, with terms that would limit the right to strike and open up opportunities for the privatization of state assets.

His administration also vowed to crack down on protests, issuing guidelines indicating a zero-tolerance approach to demonstrations that cut off traffic.