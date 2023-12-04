loading…

GAZA – The Israel Defense Army (IDF) has its fate hanging in the balance. They could not defeat the Hamas army even though the war had been raging for two months. They are increasingly frustrated.

In fact, the Israeli army is said to be a formidable military force. They could destroy most of Gaza. However, they could not launch land attacks quickly and precisely.

4 Triggers for Israeli Soldiers Increasingly Frustrated in the War Against Hamas

1. Unable to defeat the formidable Al-Qassam Brigades



For reasons that are not entirely clear, the Israel Defense Army (IDF) waited until the second phase of the war to launch a ground offensive against Shejaia, one of the strongest Hamas battalions, best known for its role in the October 7 massacre on the kibbutzim.

This approach contrasts with the strategy used during Operation Iron Sword, where the Golani Brigade launched a direct ground attack against this battalion, resulting in the loss of seven Golani fighters and the kidnapping of soldier Oron Shaul.

In the current operation, the maneuvers into Shejaia involved a 12-day barrage of fire, followed by air and ground attacks aimed at destroying the terror infrastructure that had been built over two decades.

The operation included extensive use of engineering equipment to clear mines and explosive devices, as well as destroying buildings that posed a threat to troops. These were replaced by Merkava tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers, with artillerymen carrying out direct fire on terrorist houses.

2. Intelligence Failure to Provide Accurate Information



The initial phase of the battle was particularly challenging, as fighters retreated and reinforced themselves in the crowded environment. Almost every third house is fortified with observation posts, sniper positions, mortar launchers, anti-tank missiles, command centers, and weapons stores, all supported by a network of underground tunnels.

On Thursday, the IDF predicted only a few more days of fighting in the region. However, fierce gunfire continued. The focus of the fighting occurred in densely populated battalion areas, such as the Kasbah, based on extensive intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet, targeting buildings, holes, tunnels and suspected military sites.

3. Unable to save the hostage, but instead killed by the IDF



According to The Jerusalem Post, IDF field commanders repeatedly stressed, “Our collective dream is to find and return the abductees safely to Israel.” These aspirations were undermined by yesterday's tragic incident, in which three kidnapped individuals were mistakenly identified as Hamas fighters and shot dead, causing significant frustration within the IDF.