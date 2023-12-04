The year is ending and it's time to review everything we've experienced. In my case, luckily, that has involved analyzing many mobile phones.

Talking about smartphones in 2024 is not something new. They are devices so present in our daily lives, so everyday, that it is like talking about our hand, it is always there. And although many people find it boring, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

In 2023 I have finally seen that folding products have achieved a very high level of quality. I have also seen the best cameras so far with telephoto lenses that seem more typical of other types of devices. And yes, I still expect a substantial improvement for next year.

But what would I like to see for 2024? This is my wish list…

More foldable, but cheaper

It is very difficult, practically impossible, to find a “book style” folding mobile phone for less than 1,500 euros. And it is normal, despite the fact that we have had quite a few generations of flexible screens, the size and quality improvements in the screens and the hinge – for example, Oppo has achieved perfection in its OnePlus Open.

I have been a skeptic of folding mobile phones from the first moment, but in 2023 a quality has been achieved in screens and in the interface, more efficient and easier to use with several applications open at the same time, which I am totally convinced is the format to choose when you are looking for a high-end mobile.

I just hope that by 2024 There are finally cheaper folding mobile phones in book formatbecause if you want something cheaper you can always choose a clamshell phone, like the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Moto Razr 40.

More powerful zooms

This 2023 I have seen how high-end phones have finally included better telephoto lenses, with special mention to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro, because to Samsung this already sounds old, having phones with good zooms for years , like its recent Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Without a doubt, the best thing about Apple and Google mobile phones is their telephoto camera. The quality of the photographs is excellent and opens a new field in mobile photography with which to take photos approaching elements from afar and, even better, take portraits.

In 2024 I hope that not only will we have more mobile phones with a telephoto lens of at least 3x, better with 5x, but that it will be possible to get even closer with a combination of more powerful lenses.

More vegan leather

One of the trends in 2023 in the highest or upper-middle range of mobile phones has been the attempt to differentiate through materials in the design. One of the clearest has been the use of vegan leather to give an image of luxury, a more stylized design and, of course, more expensive.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, RAZR 40 Ultra, POCO M5, realme 11 Pro or Motorola EDGE 40 are some examples of mobile phones that have used vegan leather as a design element to differentiate themselves from the competition. And works.

Vegan leather, often a plastic polymer that has been roughly pressed, is a detail that not only works as a design detail, it also improves the grip of the mobile phone.

More updates, for longer

With the arrival of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also comes Google's big commitment to maintaining an update schedule so that all its future phones receive at least seven years of updates.

This is great news because this means that a Pixel 8 mobile phone and future versions will be updated until the last day of its use. It is probably unlikely that we will see a Pixel in use for that long because either it will end up breaking, or more likely, the battery will be dying.

Even so, for a brand to ensure so many years of updates is very important, especially if you are the company that develops the operating system. Samsung already offers four years of updates and other brands, the same.