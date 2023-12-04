loading…

The Gaza conflict will continue to spread. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Many signs indicate that the conflict continues to spread to various regions in the Middle East. This was because international pressure led by the United States (US) was unable to stop Israel's military aggression in Gaza.

“We are in a multi-front war and are under attack from seven regions: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reported by Reuters. He listed six places where Iranian-backed fighters are active, as well as Iran itself.

“We have responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he said, without specifying which theaters had yet to see Israeli action.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the war and the return of the hostages.

The US has openly pressured Israel in recent weeks to reduce its war to more targeted operations, namely attacking Hamas leaders. But Washington is still seen in the region as a supporter of Israel and US forces have been attacked by Iran-backed militants in the Middle East.

4 Signs that the Gaza Conflict Continues to Spread

1. The Houthi Militia Threatens Israel's Allies in the Red Sea



Photo/Reuters

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for Tuesday's missile attack on a container ship in the Red Sea and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

The Houthis have attacked ships they say have ties to Israel at the entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. The attack was a response to Israel's attack on Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, US Central Command said the US military had disabled 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles fired by the Houthis over 10 hours.

As a result, the business world has been greatly disrupted. The local government said the number of ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab strait had decreased by almost 35 percent. Dozens of shipping vessels were stranded here for six days. Many of them don't know when they will get permission to leave.

Houthis set new rules. They say that any new ships that pass through Bab al-Mandab need to assure them that they have nothing to do with Israel – that they are not going to Israeli ports, that they are not leaving from Israeli ports, and that they will not leave. owned by Israel.