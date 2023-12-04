Barbie comes to HBO Max and plans to exploit the streaming platform as it already did with cinemas. But why should you see it again? What reasons are there for this?

There are 4 reasons why you should watch Barbie on HBO Max again. The landing of the film on the streaming platform this December 15, 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting event. A cinematographic event that promises to light up home screens during these Christmas festivities.

The barbie movie, directed by the visionary Greta Gerwig and headed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has already left an indelible mark in theaters. Boy did he do it! It is the highest-grossing film of 2023. As if it hadn't left its mark… However, why should you consider enjoying it again from the comfort of your home thanks to HBO Max? Here are the four key reasons that make this second viewing an unmissable experience.

1) Barbie's profound message

Barbie is not just a Mattel doll movie. It is a treasure of profound messages about the human condition and the meaning of love.. The film, under the masterful direction of Greta Gerwig, weaves an emotional narrative. One that invites reflection on universal themes. And it offers layers of meaning that can be best captured on a second watch through HBO Max.

2) The nuances hidden in the footage

Warner Bros Pictures

The richness of detail and nuance present in each Barbie scene deserves to be explored further. For that we have the possibility of seeing it on HBO Max. From the subtle winks to the visual elements. Each frame is packed with details that, on second viewing, reveal new perspectives. and depths in plot and characters.

3) Margot Robbie's interpretation

Margot Robbie's performance as the lead is an exhibition of acting talent. Her commitment and ability to bring the iconic Barbie character to life deserves to be appreciated in all its magnificence. Taking a closer look at her performance can reveal layers of subtlety and complexity that may have gone unnoticed on first viewing. You have to watch it on HBO Max, wow.

4) A perfect end to the year

Warner Bros Pictures

Barbie was not only one of the great movies of the year, but it also offers a wonderful opportunity to close the cinematographic year with a flourish. Reliving this exceptional cinematic experience is an ideal way to celebrate the close of a year full of emotions and discoveries on the big screen. Don't hesitate to click on HBO Max to review the film.

Ultimately, the arrival of Barbie an HBO Max not only offers the opportunity to relive a captivating story, but also to delve deeper into its messages, explore its details, and appreciate the acting talents of its cast. This second look at the Warner film, from the warmth of home, promises an enriching and emotionally rewarding experience that can offer new perspectives and discoveries even for those who have already enjoyed its charm in the cinema.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.