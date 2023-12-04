loading…

GAZA – Iraq has increasingly become the scene of attacks between Iran-backed forces and the United States amid Israel's brutal war in Gaza, with growing fears of a serious escalation.

The United States said on Tuesday it launched strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, amid 24 hours of chaos in the region that also saw a senior Iranian general killed in Syria.

Will Iraq be involved in the conflict between Hamas and Israel? 3 Facts related to the Escalation of Tensions in Baghdad,

1. US Conducts Military Intervention



Early Tuesday, the US military said it launched strikes against three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah, the main armed group allied with Iran, and another unnamed affiliate group in Iraq.

This comes about half a day after Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the umbrella group Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for a major attack on a US base in Erbil in northern Iraq.

According to Al Jazeera, most importantly, Washington said three US soldiers were injured in the attack using a one-way suicide drone, with one military member suffering critical injuries. The US says its presence in Iraq and Syria is largely aimed at fighting the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group.

US bases in Iraq and Syria have experienced more than 100 attacks by Iran-aligned forces since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, but these attacks have not left any US service members seriously injured before.

US Central Command, tasked with operations in the Middle East, claimed its strikes on Tuesday “destroyed targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants” without causing civilian casualties.

2. Regarding the assassination of the Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria



The attack by the Iraqi group came hours after Iran's top commander in Syria, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Razi Mousavi, was assassinated in an attack in broad daylight.

Three missiles, widely believed to have been launched by Israel, targeted his home in Sayyida Zeinab south of the Syrian capital.