Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated movie releases in 2024. It is not for less. The Marvel Studios movie is going to be one of the great movies of the decade.

There are 4 reasons why Deadpool 3 is going to end up being the movie of the decade. The arrival of the film on July 26, 2024 will shake the foundations of the film industry like never before seen. Under the supervision of Shawn Levy and featuring the iconic duo of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film is shaping up to be a game-changing milestone in the superhero universe.

The expectations for Deadpool 3 are stratospheric. His forecasts announce a blockbuster of around $1.2 billion or even more. And it could end up being the movie of the decade. But what elements justify these projections and why is it expected to be a masterpiece? Here are the four reasons that support these claims to believe that it will be the definitive Marvel Studios film.

1) An unprecedented gallery of cameos

Deadpool 3 promises a list of cameos that will defy description. A stellar appearance is expected from a large number of characters from the vast Marvel universe. That includes unexpected surprises that will not only delight die-hard fans, but also captivate a broader audience.

2) Ryan Reynolds’ most ambitious project

Marvel Studios

Para Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 3 is more than a movie: it is the project of his life. His passion and dedication to the role of Wade Wilson is evident. And his commitment to the character has been instrumental in elevating him to the prominence he has in popular culture. Ryan Reynolds’ dedication and love for the antihero are palpable. Which will undoubtedly be reflected in the final quality of the production.

3) Deadpool 3 will introduce mutants to the MCU

One of the most exciting aspects of Deadpool 3 is his role in the introduction of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The narrative, rumored to be the demolition of 20th Century Fox’s former mutant universe, will mark a milestone in bringing these iconic characters into the narrative and visual environment of the MCU. I hope it doesn’t disappoint us. This could be a historic event.

4) A mass cinema event

Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 is expected to be an unprecedented event, comparable to the magnitude and excitement generated by Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The expectation and widespread interest in this film are exceptional, generating a collective fervor that only the most exceptional works have managed to provoke.

Definitely, Deadpool 3 is projected as an epoch-making film, fusing an exciting narrative with the presence of stars from the Marvel universe and the dedication of its creative team. From its list of unforgettable cameos to its potential to establish a new paradigm in superhero cinema, all signs point to this film not only being a box office hit, but a cultural milestone that will endure in cinema history as the film the decade.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.