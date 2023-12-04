What's up with Zack Snyder? Why do film critics always criticize the director so much when he releases a film? Do they really hate him?

There are four reasons why film critics hate Zack Snyder. The director of Justice League (2021) has polarized the opinion of critics and film fans. And he has generated great debates about the quality and style of his films.

Although he has an enthusiastic fan base, there is a group of critics who have reservations about his cinematic approach. These are some reasons that could explain this perception towards Zack Snyder. Especially after the first reviews of Rebel Moon – Part 1, his new science fiction film on Netflix.

1) The difference in stylistic vision

He Zack Snyder's distinctive stylemarked by striking visual sequences and a singular visual and aesthetic approach, may clash with the expectations or preferences of some critics, who might value other aspects of narrative or character development more highly.

2) The lack of depth in its narrative

Some critics have pointed out that the Zack Snyder movies They can focus more on visual aesthetics and action sequences, sometimes relegating the deep development of the narrative and characters. This discrepancy in priorities could influence criticism of their work.

3) The response of Zack Snyder's fans

The passion and sometimes aggressiveness of the Zack Snyder followers has generated a perception of polarization around their work. Although it is independent of the quality of the films, it can influence how some critics perceive their work and how they relate to the fan community.

4) The divergent approach with conventional criticism

He Zack Snyder's approach to filmmaking and the visual storytelling may differ from conventional standards of film criticism. This can lead some critics, focused on other facets of cinema, to have less favorable opinions towards his work.

In conclusion, Opinions on Zack Snyder's work vary considerably. Her unique style and visual approach have attracted a passionate following, while some critics may not completely align with her cinematic vision. These discrepancies are common in the film industry and reflect the diversity of perspectives in this art.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.